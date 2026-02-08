Anthony Edwards Ends Poster Dunk Drought By Eviscerating Brook Lopez

Anthony Edwards can still rise up and throw down a dunk like few players in the NBA.

Over the past couple seasons, as he's become a more efficient outside shooter, Edwards hasn't delivered as many of the poster slams that he became known for earlier in his career. But on Sunday, the Timberwolves' superstar brought the Target Center crowd to their feet with his best, most violent dunk of the season.

Midway through the third quarter, Edwards drove down the lane and deposited a vicious right-handed hammer over Clippers big man Brook Lopez.

Anthony Edwards poster dunk OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nCcBoBvL2q — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 8, 2026

Anthony Edwards poster dunk replay pic.twitter.com/PRT7n2xwJi — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 8, 2026

Over the first four seasons of his career, Edwards put together a highlight reel of poster dunks that not many players in NBA history can match across their entire careers. His explosive athleticism and aggressive mentality have proven to be quite the equation for jaw-dropping slams.

But last season, as Edwards led the league in made three-pointers, his total number of dunks (54) and percentage of field goals that were dunks (3.9 percent) were both career lows. It's been a fairly similar story this season. Edwards hasn't stopped dunking entirely, but it's felt like most of his dunks are of the standard breakaway variety. The electrifying slams over a defender haven't been there quite as often. That's not a criticism — Edwards is having easily the best season of his career this year — as much as it's an observation.

Sunday afternoon's dunk over Lopez was a firm reminder that Edwards still has the poster jam in his arsenal, ready to be broken out when he needs it.

Unfortunately, that was the highlight of an otherwise ugly day for Edwards and the Timberwolves. Ant struggled with outside shooting and turnovers and the Clippers were up 25 points early in the fourth quarter when this article was published. After Edwards' dunk cut the Wolves' deficit to seven points, LA ripped off a 26-8 run to all but put the game away.

