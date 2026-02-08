Anthony Edwards So Brutally Posterized Brook Lopez That the Whole Arena Cheered

The Timberwolves couldn't defeat the Clippers at home on Sunday, falling 115–96, but at least Minnesota fans got to watch Anthony Edwards majestically posterize L.A. center Brook Lopez on a high-flying dunk.

With the Wolves trailing by nine toward the end of the third quarter, Edwards drove into the paint and toward the basket, where he then leaped into the air for the slam. Lopez attempted a block, but it was truly pointless considering the ease with which Edwards then threw the ball down for the bucket.

The Wolves guard was visibly hyped afterward, as what felt like the entire arena cheered in reply and the players on Minnesota's bench jumped to their feet.

Watch that below:

ANTHONY. EDWARDS. 🤯



MONSTER POSTER JAM ON ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ttxn1RGqSk — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2026

The Clippers still won 115-96, but yeah, that dunk was certainly a highlight of the game.

Outside of the poster, Edwards finished with 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting, four rebounds and two assists.

