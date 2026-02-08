Anthony Edwards So Brutally Posterized Brook Lopez That the Whole Arena Cheered
The Timberwolves couldn't defeat the Clippers at home on Sunday, falling 115–96, but at least Minnesota fans got to watch Anthony Edwards majestically posterize L.A. center Brook Lopez on a high-flying dunk.
With the Wolves trailing by nine toward the end of the third quarter, Edwards drove into the paint and toward the basket, where he then leaped into the air for the slam. Lopez attempted a block, but it was truly pointless considering the ease with which Edwards then threw the ball down for the bucket.
The Wolves guard was visibly hyped afterward, as what felt like the entire arena cheered in reply and the players on Minnesota's bench jumped to their feet.
Watch that below:
The Clippers still won 115-96, but yeah, that dunk was certainly a highlight of the game.
Outside of the poster, Edwards finished with 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting, four rebounds and two assists.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.