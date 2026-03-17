Timberwolves Announce Significant Anthony Edwards Injury Update

Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards is going to miss more than just Tuesday night's game against the Suns. Edwards had an MRI done that revealed inflammation in his right knee, the team announced on Tuesday. He'll be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

By that timeline, the minimum number of games Edwards will miss is four. The earliest potential return would be next Wednesday in a critical ESPN game against the Rockets. But that's on the early end of a 1-2 week diagnosis. If Edwards is out for the final two weeks of March, he'd miss Minnesota's next seven games, potentially returning on Thursday, April 2 in Detroit.

The good news is that it doesn't appear to be anything significant enough to threaten Edwards' postseason availability.

Hearing that Anthony Edwards’ condition is not considered serious. The inflammation got to a point where he just needs rest to let it calm down. With the playoffs approaching, the priority is getting him fully healthy and ready to go for the postseason. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 17, 2026

Edwards, 24, is third in the NBA in scoring this season. In 58 games, he's averaged 29.5 points on 49/40/80 shooting splits. He was named an All-Star for the fourth time and went on to win All-Star MVP, but he still has to play in eight more games this season to be eligible for an All-NBA team or other postseason awards.

The minimum games required to receive awards eligibility is 65, but Edwards left with a hamstring injury after just three minutes in an October game against the Pacers, so that one doesn't qualify. He'll have to return prior to the two-week mark to have a shot at reaching 65 qualifying games.

Anthony Edwards | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The timing of this injury isn't ideal for the Wolves, who are currently sixth in the Western Conference at 41-27. They're just two games up on the Suns, who they host on Tuesday, for the final spot in the West's top six. If they were to fall below Phoenix — who holds the tiebreaker regardless of Tuesday's outcome — Minnesota could wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament.

The Wolves are just two games behind the Lakers for the No. 3 seed in the West, though LA also holds a tiebreaker over them. But with no Edwards for at least a week, mounting a push up the standings could prove difficult.

This is a big test for everyone else on Minnesota's roster. Julius Randle is now the No. 1 offensive option. Jaden McDaniels has to take on a bigger shot diet. Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu, and Bones Hyland will all have to be more aggressive. This could also be an opportunity for Terrence Shannon Jr. to join the rotation and pick up some scoring slack. As a collective unit, ball movement will be key for the Timberwolves.

The Wolves are 6-4 in games missed by Edwards this season. He suffered a hamstring strain early in the season and has also dealt with a nagging foot injury for much of the year.

Here's a look at the remaining 14 games on their regular season schedule, nine of which are against teams who are .500 or better.