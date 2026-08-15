The Importance Behind Anthony Edwards and Chris Finch's Unique Relationship

Anthony Edwards dribbled 20 times, stepped to his left, and attempted a three-pointer in the face of two defenders as the Minnesota Timberwolves were clinging to a one-point lead in the final seconds of a February 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

It was the type of shot his head coach, Chris Finch, had seen plenty of times before, but not the type of shot he wanted in that moment.

Finch had been yelling at Edwards to pass the ball during a previous possession. But with the game on the line, Edwards tuned him out. He didn't pass the ball once. Instead, Edwards laced in that side-step three, put the Timberwolves up 92-88 with 31 seconds left, turned around and yelled in Finch’s face.

Their exchange went viral. Social media pundits blew up its significance far more than the Wolves did internally. Many online took it as if Edwards had a certain disdain toward his head coach. But in reality, that instance showed quite the opposite. It illuminated — perhaps with some vulgarity — an extremely close and understanding relationship.

“We both just go on with our lives,” Finch said as he recalled the moment on the Road Trippin’ Show at the Summer League. “It doesn’t matter.”

Finch then explained to Richard Jefferson, Allie Clifton, and Channing Frye that a few days after Edwards screamed in Finch’s face, he saw the play going viral and sent his head coach a text apologizing.

“I said, ‘Dude, we’re past this, you don’t have to apologize to me,’” Finch said. “We are both fiery, and the beauty of him is he is so real, and he takes this challenge, and it's when he is at his best.”

Edwards and Finch’s unique relationship

Edwards and Finch both have a passionate love for the game they have dedicated their lives to, and they express it in similar ways, but at different times. During games, that passion for Edwards is easy to see when he screams at anyone who will listen after a big play. Finch, meanwhile, is usually quiet on the sidelines — his hands tucked into his pockets with a stoic demeanor that is only cracked when an official misses a string of foul calls or Finch’s players make mistakes. Still, he is a loud, fiery leader who has gone at it with Edwards many times before that game in LA, usually in practice.

“They go at it. Honestly, they do. They go at it,” Mike Conley told Chris Hine last year. “They have days where they’re getting ready to fight, and then after the game they hug each other. Finchy apologizes, or just says, ‘Man, I just got caught up.’ Ant’s the same way: ‘Like, man, you’re right. I got caught up too.’”

Finch took over as Minnesota’s head coach 31 games into Edwards’ rookie year in 2021. It took a year for the two of them to gain each other's trust. But since they have, Edwards and Finch have a connection that seems to be built on mutual respect. Their connection allows them to be honest and, at times, abrasive with each other — enabling a flow of candor necessary for any relationship to thrive, especially one in pro sports. Finch wants what is best for Edwards. And while Edwards may disagree with what his coach says and will let him know that, he also respects Finch’s voice.

But even when choice words are flung and emotions are high, Edwards and Finch understand that none of it is personal. They are able and willing to come back and reconcile once the heat of the moment has passed.

Finch is the fifth-longest tenured head coach with one team currently in the NBA. He has grown in his role, corresponding with Edwards growing in his. Finch seems to have learned how to coach Edwards, where to be critical and where to give him some space. But he isn’t perfect. Finch also knows when he should apologize.

On the Road Trippin’ Show, Finch said that his biggest regret with Edwards during their time together came after Minnesota’s Game 1 loss against the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs in 2025, when Finch called out Edwards for having a bad scoring game.

“It was definitely unnecessary,” Finch said. “I know he was a little bit hurt by it. But he takes all that coaching and criticism well. I think that point in time, [what I said] was not needed. But he woke up; he was great the rest of the series."

The importance of their relationship

Finch remembering that moment over a year later and admitting it on a national podcast shows how much he cares about Edwards. It shows Finch’s willingness to publicly admit when he is wrong, both about Edwards and his other coaching duties.

As a coach, Finch has his flaws. But the Timberwolves making five playoff appearances under him is not a coincidence. Certainly, having one of the NBA’s best scorers at his disposal helps. But I would argue that Edwards playing for a coach like Finch has greatly aided his rise to stardom, and their open, honest connection is vital for a Timberwolves team with championship hopes that still must mature before they reach them.

The way Finch coaches Edwards should continue to set the standard for others internally — Finch is a demanding coach to play for, but he isn’t unfair. It is right to question why the Wolves have still struggled with maturity under Finch’s old-school coaching style, but I would say that is more on the personalities that have been in his locker room than being a knock on Finch. Still, it will be on Finch to continue to find ways to reach his players in a way that will ensure they follow his guidance, especially this season as the Timberwolves are ushering in a new personality in LaMelo Ball.

Finch’s contract is up in two seasons. He could be in line for an extension during the 2026-27 season. NBA head coaches are always on a short leash. One bad month for the team and they could be out of a job. But Edwards respecting Finch as much as he does is good for Finch’s job security and could set him up for another contract extension.

In the meantime, they have a strong relationship that is built on mutual respect. They are ultimate competitors who passionately want to win and wear their emotions on their sleeves. Sometimes, that leads to moments like Edwards screaming in Finch’s face, or vice versa. But it also leads to honest apologies between the two and a connection that remains strong.

A connection that has helped both of them grow in the NBA and sets a winning foundation for the Timberwolves.

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