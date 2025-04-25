TNT Made Sure to Locate Isaiah Stewart in Street Clothes During Knicks-Pistons Scuffle
Isaiah Stewart did not play during Game 2 or 3 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. The Pistons' intimidating big man has an injured right knee so he was in street clothes for Thursday night's game on TNT.
And yet when a physical altercation broke out during the second quarter, the TNT camera found Stewart sitting on the bench and zoomed in. It was a truly Pavlovian decision by whoever was calling the shots in production at the time.
Things are getting physical? Find Isaiah Stewart.
Not that you can blame the production crew. Stewart's reputation precedes him, which is why he gets called for technical fouls when people are following him to the bench.
His stoic reaction makes you wonder if it's just the basketball jersey that makes him do what he does.