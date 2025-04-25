SI

TNT Made Sure to Locate Isaiah Stewart in Street Clothes During Knicks-Pistons Scuffle

Stephen Douglas

Isaiah Stewart didn’t do anything this time.
Isaiah Stewart didn’t do anything this time. / @mollyhannahm
In this story:

Isaiah Stewart did not play during Game 2 or 3 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. The Pistons' intimidating big man has an injured right knee so he was in street clothes for Thursday night's game on TNT.

And yet when a physical altercation broke out during the second quarter, the TNT camera found Stewart sitting on the bench and zoomed in. It was a truly Pavlovian decision by whoever was calling the shots in production at the time.

Things are getting physical? Find Isaiah Stewart.

Not that you can blame the production crew. Stewart's reputation precedes him, which is why he gets called for technical fouls when people are following him to the bench.

His stoic reaction makes you wonder if it's just the basketball jersey that makes him do what he does.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA