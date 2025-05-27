Tobias Harris Trolls Paul George, Sixers With Haughty Social Media Post
One year removed from the breakup between Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s pretty clear that Harris is getting the last laugh.
The Sixers, who brought in Paul George to serve as the team’s third star after Harris’s departure, floundered to a 28–54 season, their worst since the “Process Era.” Meanwhile, Harris proved to be a key veteran leader for the Detroit Pistons, helping the team reach the postseason for the first time since 2019.
On Tuesday, Harris had a bit of fun with the split fortunes of the two sides of the breakup.
On a recent episode of his show Podcast P With Paul George, the Sixers star revealed that fans who saw him during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade chided him by saying, “We could have kept Tobias,” criticizing George for failing to outplay the star he was nominally brought in to replace.
While George stressed that it wasn’t a joke at Harris’s expense, he said the moment served as a wake-up call.
But Harris quickly responded with a fact check of sorts.
After George “woke up” in response to those critiques, the Sixers finished the year on a 4–27 run. He included a photo to make clear how unbothered he was by the whole situation.
While injuries across the roster largely hindered the 76ers this season, it’s safe to say that George played well below expectations since he began his stint in Philadelphia.
Sixers fans hope to see him bounce back a bit next season—if he doesn’t, his podcast is only going to continue to get more awkward.