Tom Thibodeau Breaks Down Frustrations With Officiating After Knicks Loss to Pistons
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't pleased with the officiating following his team's 100-94 home loss to the Detroit Pistons Monday night.
The Pistons shot 15 more free throws than the Knicks, which helped them even the series at one game apiece and give the franchise its first playoff win in nearly two decades. Detroit scored 12 more points than the Knicks at the line Monday, too, and Thibodeau made it clear that he felt his team was slighted following the game.
"Obviously, huge discrepancy in free throws. Huge," Thibodeau said to reporters postgame Monday via SNY. "I got to take a look at that. I don't understand how on one side, on direct line drives guys get fouled and it's not being called. I really don't give a crap how they call the game, as long as it's consistent on both sides.
"So, if [Pistons star Cade] Cunningham is driving and there's marginal contact and he's getting to the line, then Jalen [Brunson] deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”
On the night, Cunningham shot 12 free throws compared to 11 that Brunson took. Thibodeau has a point, as the free-throw discrepancy was largely pointed in Detroit's favor as a whole, but not when you compare the two star guards. Brunson even took five more free throws than Cunningham in Game 1, so Brunson currently leads in total free-throw attempts through two games into the series.
The Knicks and Pistons now head to Detroit where they will battle to take the series lead in Game 3, which tips Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.