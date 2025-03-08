Damian Lillard Pushed For Blazers to Bring LaMarcus Aldridge Back to Portland

👀 While playing on the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge tried to return to Portland "two or three times" after Dame asked him to reunite on the Blazers.



(from Episode 2 of 'The Damian Lillard Story,' narrated by Chris Haynes)



