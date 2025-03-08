Damian Lillard Pushed For Blazers to Bring LaMarcus Aldridge Back to Portland
In a recent episode of Inside the Bucks’ The Damian Lillard Story, Lillard opened up about his time with former Portland Trail Blazers teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, reflecting on their shared journey in Portland and Aldridge's eventual departure.
Aldridge, who was a key figure in the Blazers' success during his time in Portland, admitted that he tried several times to return to Rip City after leaving as a free agent in 2015, but his efforts were repeatedly rebuffed by the organization’s then-general manager, Neil Olshey.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Playoff Chances Take Crushing Blow in Loss to Thunder
Aldridge, who spent nine seasons with the Blazers, was a five-time All-Star and became the face of the franchise alongside Lillard.
His inside presence and scoring ability complemented Lillard’s perimeter game, making them one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA during their time together.
However, Aldridge left Portland in 2015 to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, a move that caught the Blazers off guard despite Aldridge’s previous comments about wanting to re-sign.
In the podcast, Aldridge revealed the conversations he had with Lillard after his departure.
“It’s the first year I left, (Lillard) was like, ‘You gotta come home, you gotta come home,’” Aldridge recalled.
Lillard, ever the competitor, made it clear that he wanted his former teammate back.
“We started to talk more when he wasn’t on the team. After I think his first year in San Antonio, I was trying to tell him to come back. Yea, for like two years, I was like, ‘Come back, come back,’” Lillard shared.
Despite Lillard’s repeated efforts to bring Aldridge back to Portland, Aldridge’s calls went unanswered.
“I was calling trying to get back,” Aldridge said. “My agent was calling. He was just like, ‘Yeah, they don’t want you back.’”
This rejection left Aldridge feeling that his decision to leave Portland had been validated, as he felt that the Blazers’ front office had little interest in bringing him back.
The Blazers struggled to recover from Aldridge's departure but managed to reach the Western Conference Finals in 2019, with Lillard leading the charge. However, Aldridge’s presence alongside Lillard and CJ McCollum could have significantly boosted their chances of winning a championship.
Now, years later, Lillard is with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Aldridge retired in 2021 after a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets.
Both players are no longer part of the Blazers, but their bond remains strong. Lillard’s desire to reunite with Aldridge highlights the connection they shared, and their reflections on what could have been with both players back together in Portland offer a glimpse into the franchise’s "what-if" scenario.
For more Blazers news, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI