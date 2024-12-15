Is Deandre Ayton Playing? Full Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns
The stage is set for the Portland Trail Blazers to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Blazers enter the matchup on a four game losing streak, and currently sit at 8-17 on the season.
The injury report is in, and center Deandre Ayton will miss his second consective game, as he’s been ruled out with an illness ahead of Sunday. Ayton missed the previous matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to illness as well.
Prior to missing Friday’s matchup, Deandre Ayton had not missed a game since Nov. 25, where he suffered a sprained right index finger. This injury led to a number of absences, heavily impacting the Trail Blazers season early on.
Without the team’s starting center, Portland was forced into making major adjustments offensively, especially in the front court. Ayton is the team’s best rebounder and scorer in the paint, and he adds a level of rim protection the Blazers need to help them start closing out more games.
Other players like Robert Williams III and Drew Eubanks have felt the pressure of stepping in Ayton’s shoes and executing in areas the center excelled in. During the stretch in late November, Deandre Ayton missed a number of games, with Portland going 1-3 during this period.
Also missing from the lineup on Sunday is Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain), taking away a premier perimeter defender before meeting the Suns. This is critical for the Blazers as Phoenix features one of the best three-point shooters in the league and one of the best all around scorers of all time in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Williams has been listed as questionable (not injury related) ahead of Sunday’s matchup, which could be another big blow to Portland’s frontcourt. Williams, who has had to step up big lately in Deandre Ayton’s absence is known for his defensive presence inside, helping lead the way in shot blocking and rebounding.
The Blazers may look to add Drew Eubanks to the starting lineup if Williams is officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against Phoenix. Although Eubanks isn’t much of an offensive presence down low, he does contribute a solid level of rim protection and rebounding that could be very helpful for Portland.
This team needs all the help they can get right now, especially as the Suns will seemingly have rookie center Donovan Clingan back on the court for the game.
