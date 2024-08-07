Young Blazers Guard Signs in Greece to Continue Playing Career
D'Moi Hodge, who spent a portion of the 2023-24 season with the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, has signed in Greece to continue his basketball career. Aris Thessaloniki, the Greek team, announced in a press release that Hodge is joining them on a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season.
Hodge, 25, went undrafted after spending the 2022-23 season at the University of Missouri. Hodge spent two seasons at Cleveland State, where he averaged 13.2 points and 2.0 steals per game, before transferring to Missouri, where he averaged 14.7 points and 2.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard was a First-Team All-Horizon League honoree, Horizon League All-Defensive Teamer, and the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Hodge went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, and ended up signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2023 season. On Nov. 4, Hodge made history as the first British Virgin Islander to ever appear in an NBA game. Hodge ended up appearing in seven games with the Lakers, scoring 14 points and notching five assists in 41 minutes of action.
The Lakers waived Hodge in Jan. 2024, but he shortly thereafter joined the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate. Then, Hodge was traded to the Rip City Remix for a 2025 first-round pick, and spent the rest of the season there.
Hodge appeared in 26 games with Portland's G League team, averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals across 28.1 minutes per game. He shot 39.1 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from the 3-point line, and 77.4 percent from the free throw line.
Hodge earned less than $250,000 from his two-way salary being waived in January. However, he was a part of the Lakers team that won the NBA's inaugaral In-Season Tournament, and earned a $250,000 bonus.
Hodge will now continue his basketball career overseas. However, at just 25 years old, he has plenty of time to make a return to the NBA.
