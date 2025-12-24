The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers are rumored to be in talks about a major potential blockbuster trade that'd give Giannis Antetokounmpo two new teammates in the frontcourt from Rip City's roster.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel relayed a scenario where the Blazers offload Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III in the same deal for a number of albatrosses Milwaukee is looking to offload to improve Antetokounmpo's situation.

“Some believe the Bucks, who already have a working relationship with Portland dating back to their Damian Lillard trade, have a path to landing both Grant and Robert Williams III as impactful trade deadline additions to improve the team on both ends of the floor,” wrote Siegel.

“Between Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, and another smaller contract, Milwaukee has the cap flexibility to pull off such a trade for the two Blazers veterans."

Blazers' Direction Will Determine Deadline Trades

Most peg the Blazers as a seller, but after four seasons of playoff-less basketball, this team is trying to become a winner. With Deni Avdija's rise to star status and Shaedon Sharpe's sharp production bump, Portland is not far off from that goal.

As things stand, the Blazers are the No. 10 seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament, sitting just ahead of the red-hot Dallas Mavericks, who are experiencing a major in-season leap for rookie Cooper Flagg and are likely to climb even higher. They're right behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

Would they sell to the Bucks if things got worse and they moved in the wrong direction in the standings? Probably. But we're not there yet, and Grant is a big part of the team's plans as the third-leading scorer.

As things stand, consider Siegel's intel as exploratory and almost completely dependent on the team losing more games than they win over the next month and change.