Damian Lillard to Compete in All-Star Three-Point Contest While Rehabbing Achilles
In this story:
Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles last April during the Bucks’ playoff run, and he has yet to make a return to the court. Since then, though, he signed with his former team the Trail Blazers in free agency on a three-year deal. He hasn’t suited up for the Trail Blazers this season while he continues to rehab.
Lillard will somewhat make a return to the court this month, though. On Sunday, the NBA announced that Lillard would be competing in the All-Star Three-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 14 to try and win a record-tying third title in the competition. He won back-to-back titles in 2023 and ‘24.
It’s an interesting move as Lillard hasn’t played professionally in nearly 10 months. It’s unclear what his participation in the Three-Point Contest will mean for his availability the rest of the season. There’s still a good chance he won’t return until the 2026-27 season.
Lillard will be competing against Devin Booker, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Bobby Portis Jr. and Norman Powell. The only other previous champion competing apart from Lillard is Booker, who took home the trophy in 2018. Knueppel is the lone rookie to compete this year, and he could become the first rookie to win the title.
