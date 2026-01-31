Duop Reath's Season-Ending Injury Provides Blazers Clarity on Rising Star

The Portland Trail Blazers got injury news on Thursday that will have a major impact on their books moving forward.

Per the Blazers' official X account, "Imaging in Trail Blazers center Duop Reath's right foot revealed a stress fracture and underwent successful surgery this morning. Reath will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to make a full recovery."

That full recovery won't lead Reath back to Rip City when it's over. Reath's injury, more than likely, seals his imminent release from Portland. He might've been heading that way anyway, despite his efficiency from the field, since he was ticketed for restricted free agency this summer. Reath wasn't active enough in the minutes he was given, and it led to Tiago Splitter keeping him out of the lineup most nights. Reath hadn't played since January 18 against the Sacramento Kings.

His future release isn't the main headline here, though.

Caleb Love is Likely to Sign a Standard NBA Deal After Duop Reath News

Caleb Love, who's been on such a tear that's already drawing comparisons to Eric Gordon as a sixth man scoring threat, is likely the immediate beneficiary of Reath's injury news. No one is set to take Reath's minutes, since he barely had any to begin with, but Love could take his NBA roster spot.

Despite being the team's second-unit sparkplug, Love is still on a two-way contract. While the trade deadline could've offered the chance to open those spots up, now, Joe Cronin and Co. don't need to make any trades to open up that spot.

Signing Love to a multi-year deal should be in the immediate interest of the Blazers' front office. He has the chance to age into one of the best contracts in the league. Whether this current core is a contender or not, Love has value. If the team bottoms out, he can be a cheap building block. If they are good, including Love in talks could spruce up any trade package to land a star.

Sidy Cissoko Can Also Benefit From Duop Reath News

If Reath's roster spot goes to Love, that means Sidy Cissoko also moves up in the queue to be given an NBA roster spot and a standard contract. Cissoko is more of a work-in-progress, but he's another player who can be had for cheap if the team can open up another roster spot.

Most of the Blazers' highest-paid players are on the wing, but Cissoko could be a cheap alternative if he ever gives the team enough to survive giving up Jerami Grant or Toumani Camara, though the latter looks like a keeper right now.