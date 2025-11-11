Is Blazers Forward Already Graduating to 'Superstar' Status?

While the season is young, Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is playing at a different level in his sixth season in the NBA.

Avdija has led the Trail Blazers to a 5-5 record — despite the team's head coach Chauncey Billups' arrest for illegal gambling activities — and is blowing away his previous career averages in points per game.

In 10 games, Avdija is averaging 25.5 points per game, including two 33-point performances over the past four games. In addition to his scoring, Avdija is averaging over four assists and six rebounds per contest.

Avdija's hot start to the season has some in the basketball world questioning if the 24-year-old is a blossoming superstar.

Deni Avdija looked like a superstar last night.



— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) November 6, 2025

"Deni Avdija looked like a superstar in all capital letters. SUPERSTAR. Scoring, playmaking, doing literally everything," Kevin O'Connor said on The Kevin O'Connor Show. "Deni looked amazing."

The performance O'Connor was referring to came against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Trail Blazers' statement win over the defending NBA champions. In Portland's 121-119 win, Avdija filled out the stat sheet, scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, making 15 of his 16 free throw attempts.

"He loves contact, dude. The way that he puts his shoulder into you and finishes at a high level. He gets and-ones all the time. He's top five in fouls drawn," Tom Haberstroh told O'Connor. "Deni Advija is going to barrel right through you every single time and guys can't stop fouling. They can't legally guard this dude."

'The Guy Is An All-Star'

The 2020 first-round pick could be on track for his first All-Star selection if he continues to keep up this pace.

"This guy is an All-Star. If he keeps this up, he's an All-Star," Tom Haberstroh told O'Connor. "Players who have averaged Deni Avdija's numbers all, 100 percent of them since 2000, have been All-Stars."

If Avdija is selected for the All-Star Game in San Francisco, he will be Portland's first since Damian Lillard in 2023.

Avdija will have another opportunity to light up the scoreboard when the Trail Blazers travel to New Orleans to face a Pelicans that has allowed an average of over 120 points per game this season.

