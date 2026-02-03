Tiago Splitter Sends Strong Message on Cavs' Jarrett Allen's Big Night vs Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers took a sizable 130-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, with Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter's former protege, Jarrett Allen, doing most of the damage at the Moda Center.

Allen was a monster everywhere on the floor, scoring 40 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, dishing out five assists, blocking four shots, and even poaching three steals away from a sloppy Portland team that had 22 turnovers.

After the game, Splitter discussed Allen's dominance, admitting his frontcourt did a poor job of keeping him away from the rim. Splitter shared a wise Brazilian saying that explained his team's loss on its home floor.

“In Brazil, we have a saying: ‘You don’t sharpen the knife of your enemy,’” said Splitter, who coached Allen for three years when the pair were in Brooklyn. “We didn’t expect that game from him, but he played outstanding and I think we did a poor job guarding him. He’s a good friend, a very good player. You want to see young guys developing and get better, but not against our team, and (it was) probably one of the best games of his career. So, again, poor job by our bigs, by our team, guarding him.”

Jarrett Allen Addresses Career-High Night Against Blazers

It was a truly awe-inspiring performance for Allen, who reached the 40-point milestone for the first time in his nine-year career in Rip City. The former Texas Longhorn described the selfless attitude he carries into playing with guys like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley in Cleveland.

“Kenny asked me to step up,” Allen said. “I always pride myself on being there when [the team] needs me. When you have guys like Evan, Donovan and Darius, I fall into the fourth or fifth option, which I’m fine with. But when you need me, I’m here to score, however many you need.”

Perhaps it's not hard to see why Splitter felt connected to Allen in that moment. Allen learned to play in a great team-first Nets team that featured career years from D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Caris LeVert, and then later adjusted when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in tow.

He's always been a team player, but Allen finally had a big night. What that says about the Blazers' next move is clear: get someone who won't allow Jarrett Allen to look like the second coming of Hakeem Olajuwon.