Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Blazers)
In this story:
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to miss his sixth game in a row on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Booker, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, has been ruled out for this matchup, although he is working hard to return to action. According to Suns head coach Jordan Ott, Booker is "skipping steps" to return sooner rather than later for the Suns.
The No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix is actually a road favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook against Portland. Oddsmakers have the Suns set as 3.5-point favorites, even though they've struggled a bit when Booker is sidelined this season.
Booker has missed nine games so far in the 2025-26 campaign, and the Suns are just 4-5 in those games, averaging 104.6 points per game. Phoenix is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, dropping it to 30-20.
The primary playmaker for Phoenix, Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. While the star guard hasn't shot the 3-ball well, he's led the Suns to a much better record than they displayed last season, and the team should be in the mix for a play-in spot at the very least in the West.
Booker's next chance to play will come on Thursday, Feb. 5 when the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors. That is a big game for Phoenix, as the Warriors are the No. 8 seed in the West and would love to pick up a game on Phoenix ahead of the All-Star break.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2