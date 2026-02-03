Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Blazers)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to miss his sixth game in a row on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Booker, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, has been ruled out for this matchup, although he is working hard to return to action. According to Suns head coach Jordan Ott, Booker is "skipping steps" to return sooner rather than later for the Suns.

Jordan Ott said Devin Booker is diligently working to return from injury to the point the 5X All-Star is "skipping steps" to return.



As for Jalen Green, Ott said he's out due to the left hip contusion suffered on hard fall. Soreness is there. Hip stiffened up. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 1, 2026

The No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix is actually a road favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook against Portland. Oddsmakers have the Suns set as 3.5-point favorites, even though they've struggled a bit when Booker is sidelined this season.

Booker has missed nine games so far in the 2025-26 campaign, and the Suns are just 4-5 in those games, averaging 104.6 points per game. Phoenix is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, dropping it to 30-20.

The primary playmaker for Phoenix, Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. While the star guard hasn't shot the 3-ball well, he's led the Suns to a much better record than they displayed last season, and the team should be in the mix for a play-in spot at the very least in the West.

Booker's next chance to play will come on Thursday, Feb. 5 when the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors. That is a big game for Phoenix, as the Warriors are the No. 8 seed in the West and would love to pick up a game on Phoenix ahead of the All-Star break.

