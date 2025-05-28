SI

Tyrese Haliburton Did Jalen Brunson's Celebration After Nailing 3 in His Face

Brigid Kennedy

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on May 27, 2025
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on May 27, 2025 / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was on fire during Tuesday night's Game 4 vs. the New York Knicks, when he dropped a history-making 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists. The dominant performance helped carry Indiana to a 130-121 win, moving the series to 3-1 in their favor.

Haliburton has been nothing but excellent during this playoff run, perhaps due to a newfound chip on his shoulder after his fellow players voted him "most overrated" in a poll run by The Athletic. Relatedly, he has also been quite spicy with his on-court celebrations in big moments, most notably when he hit the Reggie Miller "choke" celebration at the end of Game 1.

In another example of such hubris, Hali sunk a 29-foot trey late in the third—then hit Brunson's signature three-point celebration as the Knicks guard stood just feet away.

Check that out below:

Kind of awesome, not gonna lie.

The series will now return to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will hope to hang on with a win in Game 5. If not, the Pacers will be packing their bags for the NBA finals.

