Tyrese Haliburton Had Heartwarming Quote On His Dad Before NBA Finals
John Haliburton, father of Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton, is one proud dad. That pride led him to cross a line during the Pacers' playoff run, but the family has clearly put that in the rearview mirror with the NBA Finals set to tip off on Thursday.
The elder Haliburton was barred from attending Indiana playoff games following a confrontation with the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Pacers' series-clinching win over the Bucks in early May. As it became clear that Indiana was a favorite to reach the Finals, the Pacers ended the ban, though John Haliburton now takes in games from a suite.
He was back in the building for perhaps his son's greatest performance to date, a 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double against the New York Knicks in which the point guard did not turn the ball over. He credited his dad's presence with helping motivate him during the incredible game.
A day before the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder tips off, Haliburton opened up about just how important his father is to him. "He means the world to me," he told Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. "He's been my biggest fan my whole life. My dad doesn't think I can do any wrong. He always tells me I am the best or I can be the best."
Haliburton and Indiana now must contend with a swarming Thunder defense, with four wins laying between the Pacers and a franchise-first NBA title. They can use every little edge that they can find, but it certainly appears that Haliburton is ready to up his game on the biggest stage—especially with his father in the building to cheer him on.