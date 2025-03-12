SI

Tyrese Haliburton Had Heartwarming Quote About Reggie Miller After Crazy Game-Winner

It was fitting that Pacers legend Reggie Miller was on the call for TNT when Haliburton captured the win.

Madison Williams

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots the ball and scores tying 3-point basket while getting fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots the ball and scores tying 3-point basket while getting fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers won in dramatic fashion over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night as Tyrese Haliburton completed a crazy four-point play in the final four seconds of the game to capture the victory.

The ball was inbounded to Haliburton with 3.9 seconds left on the clock, and he drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 114. However, he was fouled on the shot by Giannis Antetokounmpo, setting him up for a free throw. The extra point sealed the Pacers' win.

It was even more fitting that Pacers legend Reggie Miller was on the call for TNT and was able to witness the wild moment ensue in the front row. Haliburton talked after the game about how special it was for Miller to be there.

"That's big bro," Haliburton told TNT's Allie LaForce. "Saw him in the building, just trying my best to put on a show. We talk a lot, we have a really close relationship. I'm glad he was in the building to witness that. Felt better knowing that he was here."

Haliburton scored 14 points to go with three rebounds and 10 assists, but none of his other plays from Tuesday night will compare to the game-winning three-pointer.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA