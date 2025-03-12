Tyrese Haliburton Had Heartwarming Quote About Reggie Miller After Crazy Game-Winner
The Indiana Pacers won in dramatic fashion over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night as Tyrese Haliburton completed a crazy four-point play in the final four seconds of the game to capture the victory.
The ball was inbounded to Haliburton with 3.9 seconds left on the clock, and he drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 114. However, he was fouled on the shot by Giannis Antetokounmpo, setting him up for a free throw. The extra point sealed the Pacers' win.
It was even more fitting that Pacers legend Reggie Miller was on the call for TNT and was able to witness the wild moment ensue in the front row. Haliburton talked after the game about how special it was for Miller to be there.
"That's big bro," Haliburton told TNT's Allie LaForce. "Saw him in the building, just trying my best to put on a show. We talk a lot, we have a really close relationship. I'm glad he was in the building to witness that. Felt better knowing that he was here."
Haliburton scored 14 points to go with three rebounds and 10 assists, but none of his other plays from Tuesday night will compare to the game-winning three-pointer.