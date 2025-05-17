Tyrese Haliburton Had Hilarious Response to Friend Brock Purdy's Massive 49ers Payday
On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy officially agreed to terms on a contract extension, bringing a much-needed close to one of the team's biggest to-dos this offseason. After earning much less on his rookie contract, for which he still has one year left to play, Purdy will soon be throwing passes to the tune of $265 million across five years, with $181 million in total guarantees.
The deal, which averages out to $53 million annually, makes Purdy the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the league on an annual basis. And Tyrese Haliburton, who is friends with Brock from their days at Iowa State, had such a hilariously supportive reaction to the big (and extremely lucrative) news.
After the NFL shared word of the deal online, Haliburton re-upped that post and added a fun celebratory twist of his own. As for what that was, well, it's easier to show you rather than tell you.
Take a look at that below:
Purdy and Haliburton met as freshmen at Iowa State in 2018, and have been vocal about their support for one another in the past.
"I'm excited for him. It's an exciting moment for him and his family," Haliburton said in 2024, when the Purdy-led 49ers met the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. "No surprise to see what he's doing."
Purdy mused similarly during the Pacers' playoff run last year. "He's balling, so I'm letting him do his thing and definitely supporting him. I got his back, so really happy for him, man. Hope he goes all the way," the QB said.
Love to see it.