Tyrese Haliburton Felt He Got 'Iced' Like a Kicker Before Game-Winner Over Bucks
Tyrese Haliburton came out as the hero in the Indiana Pacers' 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks win on Tuesday. The Pacers trailed 114-111 with under four seconds remaining in the game when Haliburton hit a game-tying three over Giannis Antetokounmpo despite being fouled, and then shot the game-winning free throw.
Before Haliburton could shoot his free throw, the Bucks challenged the play, leaving Haliburton waiting in anticipation for his opportunity to win the game. Haliburton initially thought the foul might be waived so that the game would go to overtime, and felt like he was a kicker getting iced before attempting to kick a game-winner.
"When they challenged it, I was hoping that it was a three, I was hoping that I didn't step on the line," Haliburton told the Pat McAfee Show. "They confirmed with me right away that it was a three. Now I was thinking, game being on national TV, people might appreciate some overtime, so I thought for sure they were gonna waive that foul off. Then once they said that was a foul, all I was thinking about was making that free throw. I felt like I was getting iced like a kicker before that free throw."
Even though Haliburton had to wait, he got his storybook ending to the game and nailed the free throw to take the victory over a team that has recently emerged as a rival. Now the Bucks and Pacers are tied at 36-28, and the Pacers are even closer at nabbing the fourth seed from Milwaukee.
The game-winner was even sweeter because Haliburton got to execute it in front of Pacers great Reggie Miller, who was on the broadcast for TNT.
"That's big bro," Haliburton told TNT's Allie LaForce. "Saw him in the building, just trying my best to put on a show. We talk a lot, we have a really close relationship. I'm glad he was in the building to witness that. Felt better knowing that he was here."
The Pacers will face the Bucks once again on Saturday, their final matchup in the regular season.