Tyrese Haliburton Made Sure Pascal Siakam Had Special Moment With ECF MVP Trophy
The Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, taking down the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to become conference champions.
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam was named MVP of the series, taking home the Larry Bird trophy in a tight 5–4 vote over teammate Tyrese Haliburton.
Video of the trophy ceremony had fans making jokes that Haliburton was expecting to take the trophy himself, and there’s probably a good amount of truth in those jokes, but in the locker room, he had nothing but love for his teammate who ultimately won the hardware.
While Haliburton was sitting with the ECF trophy, he yelled to Siakam to make sure he got a picture of himself holding it up alongside his MVP trophy. Siakam complied, noting that the trophies were quite heavy.
The duo would go on to take plenty of great pictures together.
While Haliburton may have been a bit disappointed to learn he hadn’t been named MVP of the series, he and the rest of the Pacers have bigger things on their mind at the moment—the NBA Finals begin with Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, June 5.