Tyrese Haliburton's 'Main Motivation' Comes From AAU Club That Cut Him When He Was 14
Indiana Pacers and Team USA star Tyrese Haliburton has become one of the NBA's premier point guards, and the source of his greatness, like all other top athletes, comes from internal motivation that pushes him each day.
So what is it that makes Haliburton tick? How about a decade-old cut from his AAU team in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
"They never said that I was cut, but my parents told me that it was essentially like, 'He can come if we wants to,'" Haliburton told GQ. "So like, that I think, was worse."
Haliburton added that the cut from his high school AAU team, a roster that included friend and Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro, is "probably the main motivation" for him, even to this day.
"I don't ever want to get back to a place like that," Haliburton added, referring to how he found out from his parents and not from the club itself.
Haliburton clearly remains steadfast in his effort to remain one of the top guards in the NBA. Last season in Indiana, he averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists on 47.7% shooting as he helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton's play also earned him third-team All-NBA honors for the first time in his career.
Haliburton and the Pacers will look to make another run to the Eastern Conference finals (and potentially beyond) next season, but not before he takes the floor this summer in the Paris Olympics to try to help Team USA bring home the gold medal.