Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Apologizes After Postgame Confrontation With Giannis
Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, took to X and apologized just hours after his heated postgame confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the aftermath of the Indiana Pacers' series-clinching Game 5 win on Tuesday.
"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," Haliburton wrote on X. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."
As Antetokounmpo remained on the court in the aftermath of the disappointing loss, Haliburton's father approached him and, as the Bucks star later detailed to reporters, was waving a towel at him while profanely celebrating the Pacers' come-from-behind victory. Quite literally face-to-face, Antetokounmpo and Haliburton then exchanged words before the two were eventually seperated.
Tuesday's game was an emotion-filled affair in which the Bucks held a seven-point lead with under a minute remaining in overtime, only to squander the advantage to Indiana, which emerged victorious thanks to a game-winning layup by Haliburton with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.
So, naturally, emotions were running high after the game, as Antetokounmpo, who was involved in a separate confrontation with the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, explained. After the game, The younger Haliburton said he hadn't seen the incident until he was showed video of it, but stated that he believed his father was in the wrong.
"As far as the incident between Giannis and my pops, I had no idea it happened until I got to the back and was showed the video," Haliburton said. "Me and my pops have talked about that and I don't agree with what transpired there from him. You know, basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court."
"He just got excited, saw his son make a game-winner and came on to the court. We had a conversation and he needs me to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there, I'll come over to him to celebrate."
Antetokounmpo said he had spoken with Haliburton's father after the encounter, adding that the two are "in a good place."
Indiana advances to the conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Bucks are headed towards a pivotal offseason.