Tyrese Haliburton Shared Two-Word Chant Pacers Had for His Dad After Beating Cavs
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 on Tuesday, winning the series 4-1 and officially moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals. This time when the Pacers advanced to the next round, Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John Haliburton wasn't in attendance for the game.
Following the Pacers' first round win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers barred John from attending the team's home and away games for the foreseeable future. John taunted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Pacers' series win, which led to a confrontation that made Antetokounmpo feel disrespected.
Tyrese noted afterward that he understood the decision, and John has since watched the Eastern Conference semifinals from home. Tyrese made sure to call him after the Pacers' series win over the Cavaliers, and was joined during the call by his teammates, who chanted "free Pops" over the phone.
"I think he's enjoying watching the games from the house," Tyrese said of his dad on the Pat McAfee Show. "... I called him after the game and the whole locker room got on the phone with him. Everybody was like 'free Pops' until it's backwards."
It remains unclear when John will be allowed to attend Pacers games again as Indiana gets ready to face either the New York Knicks or the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
"The league left it open, they said foreseeable future, so I don't know what that means," Tyrese added. "We'll see what ends up happening. I'm sure he'd love to get back in the building. He'd probably get an ovation."