Tyrese Haliburton Had Waffle House Plans After Huge Game 1 Win

Who among us doesn't love some Waffle House after a hard day's work?

Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winner with 0.3 seconds remaining in Game 1
Some sports stars are so well-known they can't go anywhere when they're on the road. Tyrese Haliburton is still apparently low-key enough to hit up some late-night eats when he's on the road, even after hitting one of the most clutch, game-winning shots ever seen in NBA Finals history.

After winning Game 1 for the Pacers, Haliburton told the camera following him for Starting 5, the Netflix series that biographs select NBA players throughout the year, that he had plans of hitting up Waffle House to close out the evening, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

He, of course, asked to keep that plan low-key so fans wouldn't be swarming for him at the establishment.

With two days off in Oklahoma City between Games 1 and 2, Haliburton should have had plenty of time to hit up Waffle House a few times if he wanted to. Unfortunately for him, his continued clutchness in the postseason will make being inconspicuous harder and harder.

Haliburton is effectively shooting above 100% on tie or go-ahead shots this postseason, one of many wild stats and feats he's accomplished, Tom Haberstroh documented recently. Doesn't mean you're too good to pop into Waffle House past midnight for an aptly-named All-Star Special.

Game 2 is on Sunday night. Haliburton has ensured it's must-see programming.

