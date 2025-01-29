Tyrese Maxey Credits Important Conversation With Parents That Spurred Return to Form
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-104 on Tuesday night thanks to a season-high 43 points from guard Tyrese Maxey, who exploded offensively to pace the Sixers to a win.
It's been a struggle this season for Philadelphia, as the franchise entered the season with sky-high expectations after signing Paul George in the offseason. But Joel Embiid hasn't been healthy, and George has been in-and-out of the lineup himself.
Maxey has struggled with dealing with that, which he discussed after Tuesday's win.
"There was a stretch this year where I wasn't my happiest," Maxey said, as he cited injuries to the team around him. "There was a lot going on. I don't like to lose. Y'all know that."
When Maxey was asked what spurred him into a better mindset. the young star was quick to credit his parents.
"We played Orlando twice here, we played Charlotte ... they denied me twice off the catch. ... Orlando, they face guarded me the two games we played them. I wanted to be aggressive for my teammates and try to help us win games. But I hadn't learned how to play that way. After that, I talked to some family members...My mom, my dad, those people are good people to have around. They said 'You don't look happy. You don't look like yourself. Get back to that and I think the sky is the limit for your team and yourself.' Ever since then I've been great. I've been happy. Blessed. Don't like losing still, but I like the challenge of going out here every single day and pushing my teammates to be better."
The Sixers are now 18-27 on the season, and will need continued strong play from Maxey to find their form as a team and reach their lofty preseason expectations of chasing an NBA title.