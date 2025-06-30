Veteran Coach Has Emerged As 'Strong Candidate' for Knicks Opening
Veteran coach Mike Brown has emerged as a strong candidate for the New York Knicks opening and will take a second meeting with the franchise, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Brown appears to be a top target for a long-winded and open-ended Knicks search that has now gone on for almost a month. Tom Thibodeau was fired on June 3 after New York was eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals in a six-game series against the Indiana Pacers.
Since then, New York has been denied permission to interview several sitting head coaches around the NBA. Brown was one of the first candidates reported to receive an interview with New York, and now he is the first candidate set for a second interview for the opening.
Brown is 454-304 in 11 seasons as an NBA head coach. He was fired 31 games into last season with the Sacramento Kings after the franchise got off to a 13-18 start.