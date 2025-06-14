Knicks 'Might Circle Back' to Two Employed Head Coaches Despite Earlier Rejections
The New York Knicks' coaching search rolls on.
After the team reached out to franchises with sitting head coaches and was met with several rejections, the Knicks are set to interview former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins next week, according to a report from James L. Edwards of The Athletic.
Brown and Jenkins are the first known interviews for the vacancy after the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau following the team's elimination in the Eastern Conference finals.
Even with the Brown and Jenkins interviews on the agenda, the Knicks are still interested in talking with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan. Both the Mavericks and Bulls denied New York permission from interviewing their respective head coaches. However, both Kidd and Donovan are seeking contract extensions, and if they don't receive one, they may be interested in joining the Knicks.
The Knicks are also expected to begin contacting teams about interviewing assistant coaches around the league for their opening.
The search is far from over in New York.