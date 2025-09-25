Veteran Monte Morris Injures Calf, Will Not Sign With Pacers
The Pacers had reached an agreement with the veteran, but a calf strain will impact Morris's availability for training camp.
In this story:
After previous reporting indicated that the Pacers were nearing a deal with veteran guard Monte Morris, general manager Chad Buchanan said in training camp media availability on Thursday that Morris would not be signing after all.
Morris has a calf strain, and won't be able to practice for several weeks. His signing was meant to add depth to the backcourt in training camp as the franchise works through its rotation for the regular season without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as part of the mix.
With Morris injured, he will not be part of the equation, at least for now.
Perhaps a signing of Morris could come together down the road. In 45 games last season in Phoenix, Morris averaged 5.2 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the floor.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published