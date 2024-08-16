SI

Victor Wembanyama Shares What He Told Kevin Durant After France-USA Gold Medal Game

An emotional Wembanyama shared a moment with Durant after France's loss to Team USA.

Tim Capurso

Victor Wembanyama of France (R) talks to Kevin Durant of United States (L) during the Men's Gold Medal Game, Game 50, match between France and United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France / Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Playing in front of fans in his home country of France at the Paris Olympics, Victor Wembanyama was overcome by emotion at various points during the Games. One such moment occurred during France's 98-87 loss to Team USA in the men's basketball gold medal game, after which Wembanyama broke down into tears, realizing how close he had come to leading his country to a special gold medal.

An emotional Wembanyama, while congratulating members of Team USA, found two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, and the two players embraced.

During a recent appearance on M6 TV in France, Wembanyama shared what he told Durant after the loss.

"This is my personal childhood favorite player... I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques," Wembanyama said.

It's clear how much respect Wembanyama, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign, has for Durant.

And it appears to be mutual. Durant, after a Phoenix Suns loss to the San Antonio Spurs in November of '23, was very complimentary of Wembanyama's game.

"He's a unique player who is going to be a force in this league for a long time," Durant said. "Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he's just going to get even better."

Wembanyama was already a force during his rookie season, as he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game in 71 contests. But if Wembanyama can add a few components to his game from Durant, who is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, then opponents will have even fewer answers for the 7'4" French big man.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

