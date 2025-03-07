Victor Wembanyama Made Special Trip to Support De'Aaron Fox Against Kings
With his season over, it would be easy for San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to disengage from his teammates—even for benign reasons, such as rest and recuperation.
However, even as he recovers from a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, Wembanyama continues to make his presence known in the locker room. In fact, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Wembanyama is going out of his way to make guard De'Aaron Fox feel comfortable as he readies for his first game against the Sacramento Kings—his old team—Friday night.
"Victor Wembanyama is in Sacramento to support [De'Aaron] Fox in his return to face the Kings," Wright wrote on social media Friday afternoon. "Because of the type of medication Wembanyama is taking, Spurs docs deem it safe for him to fly. Now he won’t be on every road trip. But he’s definitely wanted to be here in [Sacramento]."
San Antonio acquired Fox on Feb. 3—only to shut down Wembanyama for the season just 17 days later.
The Spurs are currently 26–34, 4.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference's final play-in spot.