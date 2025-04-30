Victor Wembanyama Had Sweet Message for NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle was crowned the 2024–25 NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, and his Spurs teammate (and reigning ROTY) Victor Wembanyama made sure he was feeling the love.
"Hustle, heart & just pure talent... all year long, you showed why you deserved this title !! So proud of you," Wemby posted on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a few emojis.
With Castle, the Spurs have now have back-to-back rookie of the year wins.
The 20-year-old UConn product and 2024 NCAA Champion was drafted by San Antonio last June, and averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds across 81 games (47 starts) this past season.
“Coming in, with all of the confidence that I have in myself as a player, [winning the award] was definitely a goal of mine coming in from Day 1,” Castle said on TNT, per The Athletic. “I am just happy I was able to execute it."
Wembanyama, meanwhile, was sidelined earlier this season with a bout of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. As of early April, it seemed his recovery was progressing well, meaning we'll hopefully get both Castle and Wemby back on the court together next year.