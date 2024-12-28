Victor Wembanyama Wants an NBA Chess Tournament and Fans Are Already Invested
San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victory Wembanyama spent his Saturday morning in New York City like a true local—playing some chess in Washington Square Park.
On a cold a dreary day, Wemby put out an open call for opponents on social media, telling the world that he was heading out in the city ready for some chess.
While Wemby was ultimately bested in the chess match that was captured on video, he clearly had a good time, and expressed his life long love of the game.
“I started playing when I was like, seven,” Wembanyama said while resetting the board.
As his matches began to gain traction online, Wembanyama made a pitch that fans were quick to get behind—a tournament between NBA stars.
Is this the way we save the NBA All-Star Weekend? On social media, fans were excited to potentially tune in and see who would compete.
The All-Star Game keeps changing its format in an attempt to shake things up. Maybe all the weekend needs is a chess board.