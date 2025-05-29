Video Resurfaces of Anthony Edwards Ripping Phoenix Suns for Blowout Playoff Loss
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Thunder won 124-94 to complete a gentleman's sweep of Minnesota with a blowout that was never in doubt.
To make things worse for the Timberwolves star, video has resurfaced of him calling the Phoenix Suns a disgrace after they lost a series in similar fashion three years ago.
After winning 64 games in the regular season and apparently talking trash to a young Edwards about it in the process, the Suns lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the second round. In Game 7 the Mavericks led by as many as 46 in the second half before winning 123-90.
Edwards let them have it on Instagram that night.
During the game, Edwards posted video of the action on Instagram with the caption, "THIS IS A DISGRACE."
"I remember we were playing Phoenix," Edwards can be heard saying in the video. "They were talking so much sh--, telling us we better make the playoffs, we ain't gonna make the playoffs. We out of the playoffs, but, y'all, this is a disgrace, bruh. Y'all got 36 points in the third quarter, this is terrible."
In Edwards's defense, he would have been 20-years old at the time he posted this video and he was not alone in his feelings about that particular Suns performance. And now three years later, he can understand exactly how they felt.