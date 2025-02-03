Warriors Eying Multiple Stars at Trade Deadline, Including LeBron James, Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks trade centered around star Luka Dončić this past weekend officially opened up the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline floodgates. De'Aaron Fox has since been shipped from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs and now the Golden State Warriors are trying to get in on the fun.
"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player," ESPN's Shams Charania shared in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them."
He continued: "Paul George, they probably called—they have called on him. They've made calls on every star. That of course includes players like LeBron [James], players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls. They are dead set on trying to find another star player—superstar player—with Stephen Curry. That is another sub-plot to this trade deadline as well."
That'd certainly be something.
After a red-hot 12-3 start to the 2024-25 season, the Warriors are now an even 24-24 through their first 48 games and currently sit just outside the Western Conference playoff picture.
The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.