Warriors Eying Multiple Stars at Trade Deadline, Including LeBron James, Kevin Durant

ESPN's Shams Charania shared Golden State's plans ahead of the trade deadline on the Pat McAfee Show.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have a combined 36 All-Star Game nods. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks trade centered around star Luka Dončić this past weekend officially opened up the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline floodgates. De'Aaron Fox has since been shipped from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs and now the Golden State Warriors are trying to get in on the fun.

"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player," ESPN's Shams Charania shared in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them."

He continued: "Paul George, they probably called—they have called on him. They've made calls on every star. That of course includes players like LeBron [James], players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls. They are dead set on trying to find another star player—superstar player—with Stephen Curry. That is another sub-plot to this trade deadline as well."

That'd certainly be something.

After a red-hot 12-3 start to the 2024-25 season, the Warriors are now an even 24-24 through their first 48 games and currently sit just outside the Western Conference playoff picture.

The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

