Warriors in Talks on Sign-and-Trade Deal for 76ers' Buddy Hield, per Report
Just a few days after learning that franchise staple Klay Thompson would be making way for the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors appear to be making a move to replace the veteran sharpshooter.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Warriors have entered negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield.
Hield, 31, played just 32 games for the Sixers last season after he was sent to Philadelphia by the Indiana Pacers in a three-team deal last February. Though expected to be a major part of the organization's rotation, his usage tailed off even further in the playoffs as the 76ers were bounced in the first round by the New York Knicks.
Hield finished the 2023–24 season averaging 12.1 points in 25.7 minutes per game. He also amassed 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting a respectable 38.9% from beyond the arc.
Though Hield's role in Philadelphia may have left something to be desired, he fills an immediate hole in Golden State following the departure of Thompson. The Warriors will be without another outside shooting presence alongside Steph Curry after his fellow Splash Brother reportedly left for Dallas via sign-and-trade on a deal that will pay him $50 million over the next three years.
The 76ers also took a big swing in the early days of free agency, landing former Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George on a four-year, $212 million deal. The two-way forward would assuredly cut into Hield's time on the court, likely resulting in motivation for both the 31-year-old and the Sixers to move on.
Hield will now get the chance to help Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors improve upon last season's 46–36 record and play-in tournament exit.