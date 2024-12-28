Warriors' Steve Kerr Candidly Criticizes Kings for Firing Coach Mike Brown
The firing of Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and particularly among other NBA coaches.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had Brown on his staff as the Warriors' associate head coach from 2016 to '22, was "shocked" to see the Kings fire Brown.
"Very disappointed to hear the news," Kerr told the media on Friday. "Mike is a great friend, great coach. Talked to him and we all kind of know this is a nature of the business. It just seems so shocking when a guy is unanimous Coach of the Year a year and a half ago. When you think about where that franchise was before Mike got there, and where they've been the last couple years, it's really shocking."
The firing of Brown also provided Kerr with greater appreciation for the continuity he has had with the Warriors. Brown was a part of that continuity, and helped the Warriors win three championships during his time with the team before becoming the Kings head coach.
"I know they've been in a tough spell, but this is the NBA, we all go through tough spells," Kerr said. "I feel very fortunate to work in an organization that values continuity and that allows our team and our staff and our group to get through the rough patches."
Kerr's comments hit on the theme that the Kings have not afforded their head coaches much patience. Since Vivek Ranadivé took over as the Kings' owner in 2013, Sacramento has cycled through seven coaches—and no coach has lasted more than three seasons with the organization. In contrast, the Warriors have had just one head coach since 2014—Kerr.
Denver Nuggets and former Kings coach Michael Malone took a pointed shot Friday at Ranadivé, saying, "I'm not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person,” Malone said. “And what really pissed me off about it was that they lost last night, fifth game in a row … They have practice this morning, he does his post media, and he’s in his car going to the airport to fly to L.A. And they call him on the phone. No class. No balls. That’s what I’ll say about that."
Several other coaches across the NBA expressed surprise to Brown's firing. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said, “The firing of Mike Brown today was just shocking to me … I view him as one of the standard bearers for integrity for our profession, and I'm just, just absolutely shocked."
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said at his own presser, “He’s very good at what he does. In my opinion, one of the best. I wouldn’t be here without him. It’s sad news. I don’t like it. It’s part of the business. A year and a half ago he’s Coach of the Year and now this situation happens."