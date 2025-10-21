SI

Why Some NBA Players Have Special Jersey Patches to Open Season

Karl Rasmussen

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's reigning MVP.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's reigning MVP. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
There will be a slight tweak to the jerseys of some specific NBA players for the opening night of the 2025-26 season. Award winners from the 2024-25 season will be recognized with a unique gold Logoman patch on their jersey, which will only be present for the first game of the year.

Winners of the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year will be honored with a special jersey patch of their respective trophies just above the Nike swoosh on the front of the uniform. As such, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander (MVP), Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (DPOY) and Spurs guard Stephon Castle (ROTY) will all have the custom patch on their jersey on opening night.

There will also be patches on the uniforms of players who made the All-NBA, All-Defense and All-Rookie teams in 2024-25.

Individual awards will be prioritized over all others, so, for example, Gilgeous-Alexander, who won MVP and made the league's All-NBA first team will don the MVP patch and not the All-Pro one.

Additionally, all NBA rookies will wear a different patch, which commemorates their debuts in the league.

Finally, award-winning coaches and executives will also be recognized for their achievements. Reigning NBA Coach of the Year, Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson, and Executive of the Year, Thunder‘s Sam Presti, will wear lapels celebrating their accomplishments.

Why do some NBA players have special patches on their uniforms?

The idea of inserting special patches onto specific players' uniforms was first introduced in 2022.

“We wanted to shine a little bit of a light on what those trophies are, what they look like and give those players a little moment. Now, do I think at the first game of the year they’re all gonna get out there and get a standing ovation? Maybe not,”Christopher Arena, head of the NBA’s on-court and brand partnerships said, via ESPN.

”But they’re gonna walk in that day, they're gonna see that trophy patch on their jersey and they’re gonna remember that that's what they did and maybe it’s motivation for that one night.”

In total, 35 players will wear the special award patches, in addition to the entire rookie class which will wear the "debut" patches.

Every NBA player who will have a special patch on their jersey

Player

Team

Award/Patch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

MVP

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

Defensive Player of the Year

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs

Rookie of the Year

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics

Sixth Man of the Year

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks

Most Improved Player of the Year

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers

Sportsmanship Award

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

All-NBA First Team

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

All-NBA First Team

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

All-NBA First Team

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

All-NBA First Team

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

All-NBA Second Team

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

All-NBA Second Team

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

All-NBA Third Team

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

All-NBA Third Team

Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers

All-NBA Third Team

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

All-NBA Third Team

James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers

All-NBA Third Team

Lu Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Defense First Team

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

All-Defense First Team

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets

All-Defense First Team

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers

All-Defense Second Team

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Defense Second Team

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

All-Defense Second Team

Ivica Zubac

Los Angeles Clippers

All-Defense Second Team

Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies

All-Rookie First Team

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks

All-Rookie First Team

Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards

All-Rookie First Team

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies

All-Rookie First Team

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls

All-Rookie Second Team

Bub Carrington

Washington Wizards

All-Rookie Second Team

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers

All-Rookie Second Team

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans

All-Rookie Second Team

Kel'El Ware

Miami Heat

All-Rookie Second Team

A total of 35 players will wear the NBA's special awards patches during their first game of the year. Those players will receive a uniform to keep as their own, though the 35 game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at Sotheby's.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

