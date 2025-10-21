Why Some NBA Players Have Special Jersey Patches to Open Season
There will be a slight tweak to the jerseys of some specific NBA players for the opening night of the 2025-26 season. Award winners from the 2024-25 season will be recognized with a unique gold Logoman patch on their jersey, which will only be present for the first game of the year.
Winners of the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year will be honored with a special jersey patch of their respective trophies just above the Nike swoosh on the front of the uniform. As such, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander (MVP), Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (DPOY) and Spurs guard Stephon Castle (ROTY) will all have the custom patch on their jersey on opening night.
There will also be patches on the uniforms of players who made the All-NBA, All-Defense and All-Rookie teams in 2024-25.
Individual awards will be prioritized over all others, so, for example, Gilgeous-Alexander, who won MVP and made the league's All-NBA first team will don the MVP patch and not the All-Pro one.
Additionally, all NBA rookies will wear a different patch, which commemorates their debuts in the league.
Finally, award-winning coaches and executives will also be recognized for their achievements. Reigning NBA Coach of the Year, Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson, and Executive of the Year, Thunder‘s Sam Presti, will wear lapels celebrating their accomplishments.
Why do some NBA players have special patches on their uniforms?
The idea of inserting special patches onto specific players' uniforms was first introduced in 2022.
“We wanted to shine a little bit of a light on what those trophies are, what they look like and give those players a little moment. Now, do I think at the first game of the year they’re all gonna get out there and get a standing ovation? Maybe not,”Christopher Arena, head of the NBA’s on-court and brand partnerships said, via ESPN.
”But they’re gonna walk in that day, they're gonna see that trophy patch on their jersey and they’re gonna remember that that's what they did and maybe it’s motivation for that one night.”
In total, 35 players will wear the special award patches, in addition to the entire rookie class which will wear the "debut" patches.
Every NBA player who will have a special patch on their jersey
Player
Team
Award/Patch
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
MVP
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
Defensive Player of the Year
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
Rookie of the Year
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
Clutch Player of the Year
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
Sixth Man of the Year
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
Most Improved Player of the Year
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
Sportsmanship Award
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
All-NBA First Team
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
All-NBA First Team
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
All-NBA First Team
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
All-NBA First Team
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
All-NBA Second Team
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
All-NBA Second Team
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
All-NBA Third Team
Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves
All-NBA Third Team
Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
All-NBA Third Team
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
All-NBA Third Team
James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
All-NBA Third Team
Lu Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
All-Defense First Team
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
All-Defense First Team
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
All-Defense First Team
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
All-Defense Second Team
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Defense Second Team
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
All-Defense Second Team
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
All-Defense Second Team
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
All-Rookie First Team
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
All-Rookie First Team
Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
All-Rookie First Team
Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
All-Rookie First Team
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
All-Rookie Second Team
Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
All-Rookie Second Team
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
All-Rookie Second Team
Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
All-Rookie Second Team
Kel'El Ware
Miami Heat
All-Rookie Second Team
A total of 35 players will wear the NBA's special awards patches during their first game of the year. Those players will receive a uniform to keep as their own, though the 35 game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at Sotheby's.