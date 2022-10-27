Skip to main content
Wizards Fit Check [October 25, 2022]

Wizards PR

Wizards Fit Check [October 25, 2022]

Check out the designers of the Washington Wizards game 4 fits

The Washington Wizards are back home for their fourth game of the season against the Detroit Pistons. This game comes off a loss in Cleveland but the team was able to pull out a win at Capital One Arena! Scroll through the IG post below for photos of tonight's looks from the Wizards' players and continue reading for all the details on each of these fits!

Rui Hachimura came down the halls in a $500 BMW Weirfield Cardigan by KITH and matched them with a pair of Jordan 3 Retro's to bring out that green.

Kyle Kuzma Post Game 10-25

Kyle Kuzma speaks to the media postgame

Kyle Kuzma wore a Prada re-nylon beanie retailing for $595. He matched it with an all black puffer and black slacks. On his feet are $850 Alexander McQueen Black Tread Slick Boots.

RELATED: Kuz's Kloset [Pre-Season Looks]

Deni Avdija After The Game At Capital One Arena

Deni poses with championship belt postgame

Deni Avdija rocked his "Washington Defensive Player of the Game" champion belt with an all white Jordan's hoodie and shorts set. 

Monte Morris is wearing an AMIRI monogram cashmere sweater made in Italy.

Delon Wright brings the cool kid vibes with his 'In Memory of  quilted checked wool-flannel overshirt by GIVENCHY and on his feet are a pair of $970 Lanvin Curb Sneakers by 

Kristaps Porziņģis Post Game 10.25.22

KP talks to the media postgame

Kristaps Porzingis wore a black knitted sweater with white details trailing down his sleeves and across his back. 

RELATED: Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards

Taj Gibson wore a $1,450 Balenciaga grey sweater with Red Jordan 6s on his feet.

The Wizards have a few days off until their next home game against the on Friday night and we'll be back to breakdown those looks too!

