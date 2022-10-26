First Quarter

Starting for the Detroit Pistons are two familiar faces to the Washington D.C. area.

Bojan Bogdanovic played for the Wizards in 2017 when he was acquired via a trade.

Saadiq Bey attended both Dematha High School (Hyattsville, MD) and Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.).

At the end of the quarter, the Wizards were leading on the scoreboard 28 – 25. The game leaders were:

Kristaps Porzingis with 10 points.

Bradley Beal with three assists.

Will Barton with one block.

Wizards still showing improvement getting points in the paint with 14 so far.

Second Quarter

Brad questionable to return with back tightness.

The Wizards continued to keep a lead in the second quarter. The team was shooting 50% and continued to be dominant in the paint with 26 points there. Also of note, the Wizards were keeping their turnovers low with just three as the Pistons are in double digits in the turnover column with 10.

Game leaders at the half were:

Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic with 15 points and Isaiah Stewart with seven rebounds.

Beal and Pistons’ Cade Cunningham tied with three assists each so far.

Will Barton still the only player on the court with a block in the game.

Third Quarter

While the game is a quiet crowd, the Wizards are still making some noise by extending their lead to 13 this quarter. The turnovers went up a bit for the Wizards as they now have eight.

3:05 mark Bradley Beal returned.

Monte Morris is now the game’s assist leader with five. Bogdanovic is still the game’s scoring leader through the quarter with 21. Kristaps Porzingis in the lead for the Wizards with 18.

Fourth Quarter

Wizards with an overall strong game performance.

Game leaders at the close of the game were:

Bojan Bogdanovic and Kyle Kuzma both with 25 points.

Isaiah Stewart with seven rebounds.

Monte Morris with six assists.

Deni Avdija with two blocks.