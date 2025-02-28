SI

10 Fastest Cornerback 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

We saw some serious speed from the cornerbacks in Indy on Friday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant runs the 40-yard dash.
Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant runs the 40-yard dash. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL scouting combine is up and running on Friday afternoon with the second day of on-field workouts underway from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The cornerbacks of the 2025 draft class kicked things off on Day 2, starting with the highly anticipated—and always of interest—40-yard dash.

Some impressive numbers came through. Here's a look at the top 10 times:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

t10.

Bilhal Kone

Western Michigan

4.43

t10.

Trey Amos

Ole Miss

4.43

9.

Mac McWilliams

UCF

4.41

8.

Justin Walley

Minnesota

4.40

t6.

Robert Longerbeam

Rutgers

4.39

t6.

Jahdae Barron

Texas

4.39

5.

Zah Frazier

UTSA

4.36

4.

Jacob Parrish

Kansas State

4.35

3.

Caleb Ransaw

Tulane

4.33

2.

Darien Porter

Iowa State

4.30

1.

Maxwell Hairston

Kentucky

4.28

And here's a look at their attempts:

t10. Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos CB Bilhal Kone breaks up a pass.
Western Michigan Broncos CB Bilhal Kone breaks up a pass. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.43 seconds

t10. Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Trey Amos celebrates a pass break-up.
Trey Amos celebrates a pass break-up. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Time: 4.43 seconds

9. Mac McWilliams, UCF

Mac McWilliams goes in for a peanut punch.
Mac McWilliams goes in for a peanut punch. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.41 seconds

8. Justin Walley, Minnesota

Justin Walley celebrates a fumble recovery by Minnesota.
Justin Walley celebrates a fumble recovery by Minnesota. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Time: 4.40 seconds

t6. Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Former Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam.
Former Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time: 4.39 seconds

t6. Jahdae Barron, Texas

Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover.
Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.39 seconds

5. Zah Frazier, UTSA

Zah Frazier attempts to break up a pass against Coastal Carolina.
Zah Frazier attempts to break up a pass against Coastal Carolina. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Time: 4.36 seconds

4. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Jacob Parrish celebrates an interception. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Time: 4.35 seconds

3. Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

Caleb Ransaw makes a tackle.
Caleb Ransaw makes a tackle. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 4.33 seconds

2. Darien Porter, Iowa State

Former Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter.
Former Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Time: 4.30 seconds

1. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Former Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston.
Former Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Time: 4.28 seconds

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL