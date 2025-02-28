10 Fastest Cornerback 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL scouting combine is up and running on Friday afternoon with the second day of on-field workouts underway from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The cornerbacks of the 2025 draft class kicked things off on Day 2, starting with the highly anticipated—and always of interest—40-yard dash.
Some impressive numbers came through. Here's a look at the top 10 times:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
t10.
Bilhal Kone
Western Michigan
4.43
t10.
Trey Amos
Ole Miss
4.43
9.
Mac McWilliams
UCF
4.41
8.
Justin Walley
Minnesota
4.40
t6.
Robert Longerbeam
Rutgers
4.39
t6.
Jahdae Barron
Texas
4.39
5.
Zah Frazier
UTSA
4.36
4.
Jacob Parrish
Kansas State
4.35
3.
Caleb Ransaw
Tulane
4.33
2.
Darien Porter
Iowa State
4.30
1.
Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky
4.28
And here's a look at their attempts:
t10. Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
Time: 4.43 seconds
t10. Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Time: 4.43 seconds
9. Mac McWilliams, UCF
Time: 4.41 seconds
8. Justin Walley, Minnesota
Time: 4.40 seconds
t6. Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
Time: 4.39 seconds
t6. Jahdae Barron, Texas
Time: 4.39 seconds
5. Zah Frazier, UTSA
Time: 4.36 seconds
4. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Time: 4.35 seconds
3. Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
Time: 4.33 seconds
2. Darien Porter, Iowa State
Time: 4.30 seconds
1. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Time: 4.28 seconds