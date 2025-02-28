SI

10 Fastest Linebacker 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

Mike Kadlick

Medrano set the pace for linebackers on Thursday night.
Medrano set the pace for linebackers on Thursday night. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

We've officially hit the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine with the always-exciting 40-yard dash following up press conferences and interviews from Indianapolis.

After sessions with the defensive line and the edge rushers, the 2025 draft class's linebackers closed out the night to show off their speed.

Here's a look at the ten best 40 times from the LB's on Thursday night:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

T-9.

Trancisco Mauigoa

4.60

4.60

T-9.

Teddye Buchanan

California

4.60

T-6.

Smael Mondon Jr.

Georgia

4.58

T-6.

Demetrius Knight Jr.

South Carolina

4.58

T-6.

Carson Bruener

Washington

4.58

5.

Nick Martin

Oklahoma State

4.53

T-3.

Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma

4.52

T-3.

Jihaad Campbell

Alabama

4.52

2.

Eugene Asante

Auburn

4.48

1.

Kain Medrano

UCLA

4.46

And here's a look at all of their attempts:

T-9. Francisco Mauigoa, Miami

Miami edge rusher Francisco Mauigoa.
Miami edge rusher Francisco Mauigoa. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4.60 seconds

T-9. Teddye Buchanan, California

Cal edge rusher Teddye Buchanan.
Cal edge rusher Teddye Buchanan. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 4.60 seconds

T-6. Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Smael Mondon Jr. makes a tackle.
Smael Mondon Jr. makes a tackle. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4.58 seconds

T-6. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. makes a tackle.
South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. makes a tackle. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Time: 4.58 seconds

T-6. Carson Bruener, Washington

Carson Bruener celebrates a tackle.
Carson Bruener celebrates a tackle. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Time: 4.58 seconds

5. Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Nick Martin celebrates a stop.
Oklahoma State's Nick Martin celebrates a stop. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Time: 4.53 seconds

T-3. Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Linebacker Danny Stutsman celebrates a play for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman celebrates a play for the Oklahoma Sooners. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.52 seconds

T-3. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Time: 4.52 seconds

2. Eugene Asante, Auburn

Former Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante.
Former Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante. / John Reed-Imagn Images

Time: 4.48 seconds

1. Kain Medrano, UCLA

UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano makes a tackle.
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano makes a tackle. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Time: 4.46 seconds

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL