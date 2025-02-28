10 Fastest Linebacker 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
We've officially hit the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine with the always-exciting 40-yard dash following up press conferences and interviews from Indianapolis.
After sessions with the defensive line and the edge rushers, the 2025 draft class's linebackers closed out the night to show off their speed.
Here's a look at the ten best 40 times from the LB's on Thursday night:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
T-9.
Trancisco Mauigoa
4.60
4.60
T-9.
Teddye Buchanan
California
4.60
T-6.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Georgia
4.58
T-6.
Demetrius Knight Jr.
South Carolina
4.58
T-6.
Carson Bruener
Washington
4.58
5.
Nick Martin
Oklahoma State
4.53
T-3.
Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma
4.52
T-3.
Jihaad Campbell
Alabama
4.52
2.
Eugene Asante
Auburn
4.48
1.
Kain Medrano
UCLA
4.46
And here's a look at all of their attempts:
T-9. Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
Time: 4.60 seconds
T-9. Teddye Buchanan, California
Time: 4.60 seconds
T-6. Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Time: 4.58 seconds
T-6. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
Time: 4.58 seconds
T-6. Carson Bruener, Washington
Time: 4.58 seconds
5. Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
Time: 4.53 seconds
T-3. Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Time: 4.52 seconds
T-3. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Time: 4.52 seconds
2. Eugene Asante, Auburn
Time: 4.48 seconds
1. Kain Medrano, UCLA
Time: 4.46 seconds