10 Fastest Defensive Line 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

The big fellas kicked off the combine's most anticipated event on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Mike Kadlick

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson runs the 40-yard dash.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson runs the 40-yard dash. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After several days of strictly press conferences—and a reporter altercation at an Indianapolis Starbucks—the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine has officially begun.

The big boys up front started things off on Thursday afternoon, with the defensive line prospects running the 40-yard dash.

Here's a look at the top 10 times from the event:

Rank

Player

School

Time

10.

Tommy Akingbesote

Maryland

5.09

t10.

Warren Brinson

Georgia

5.09

9.

Junior Tafuna

Utah

5.03

t5.

CJ West

Indiana

4.95

t5.

Derrick Harmon

Oregon

4.95

t5.

Darius Alexander

Toledo

4.95

4.

Aeneas Peebles

Virginia Tech

4.84

t2.

Tyrion Ingraham-Dawkins

Georgia

4.86

t2.

Jared Harrison-Hunte

SMU

4.86

1.

Ty Robinson

Nebraska

4.83

t10. DT Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

Former Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote.
Former Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Time: 5.09 seconds

t10. DT Warren Brinson, Georgia

Time: 5.09 seconds

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

8. Junior Tafuna, Utah

Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna.
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Time: 5.03 seconds

t5. DT CJ West, Indiana

Indiana's CJ West tackles Michigan's Donovan Edwards.
Indiana's CJ West tackles Michigan's Donovan Edwards. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.95 seconds

t5.DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon makes a tackle.
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon makes a tackle. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.95 seconds

t5. Darius Alexander, Toledo

Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander.
Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 4.95 seconds

4. DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Former Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles.
Former Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Time: 4.94 seconds

t2. DT Tyrion Ingraham-Dawkins, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Time: 4.86 seconds

t2. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

Former SMU defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte.
Former SMU defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 4.86 seconds

1. DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson.
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Time: 4.83 seconds

