10 Fastest Defensive Line 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
After several days of strictly press conferences—and a reporter altercation at an Indianapolis Starbucks—the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine has officially begun.
The big boys up front started things off on Thursday afternoon, with the defensive line prospects running the 40-yard dash.
Here's a look at the top 10 times from the event:
Rank
Player
School
Time
10.
Tommy Akingbesote
Maryland
5.09
t10.
Warren Brinson
Georgia
5.09
9.
Junior Tafuna
Utah
5.03
t5.
CJ West
Indiana
4.95
t5.
Derrick Harmon
Oregon
4.95
t5.
Darius Alexander
Toledo
4.95
4.
Aeneas Peebles
Virginia Tech
4.84
t2.
Tyrion Ingraham-Dawkins
Georgia
4.86
t2.
Jared Harrison-Hunte
SMU
4.86
1.
Ty Robinson
Nebraska
4.83
