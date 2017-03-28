2017 NFL Draft Big Board: SI's top 40 prospects
- As the NFL draft approaches, we're counting down the top 40 prospects in this year's class.
Who’s No. 1? Even in a year when the answer to that question isn’t quite as unknown, trying to determine who will be picked first in the 2017 NFL draft is full of drama and speculation. In the lead-up to the draft, we’re counting down the top 40 prospects on our Big Board, complete with in-depth scouting reports that examine the strengths and weaknesses of their games and the NFL players that teams may see flashes of when they put on the tape themselves.
As this year’s countdown approaches the top 20, we break down a defensive tackle who excels off the snap, a speedy and dynamic safety, and an offensive tackle who boasts those coveted "mauler" tendencies.
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown: No. 40, Ohio State G/C Pat Elflein
What you need to know: The NFL does not see a lot of interior offensive linemen enter its draft early, but Elflein briefly dabbled with that possibility following the 2015 season. He opted to stay in Columbus for his final season, shifted from guard and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. Elflein closed his career having started 41 consecutive games for the Buckeyes (28 at guard, 13 at center). He also saw action in every single game after his redshirt year—a string of 55 straight. In addition to his Rimington win, Elflein also was the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in ’16.
Strengths: You know that old adage, “keep your head on a swivel”? This might be the area in which Elflein most excels as a blocker—he constantly has his eyes up, scanning the field for an open defender to engage. Elflein’s awareness makes it almost impossible to sneak a blitzer through a gap near him, and it’s on display when he tracks down opponents at the second (and even third) level on run plays.
He is still learning how to pass protect as a center, having spent just the one season there, but Elflein makes defenders beat him—they aren’t going through him. At 6' 2" and 305-pounds, he anchors well and keeps his hands where they need to be, under his opponents’ shoulder pads; he can lock out defenders and twist them to the ground, and the whistle doesn’t always stop him from doing so. The nastiness is there.
That Elflein can offer an NFL-ready skill set at either guard or center should give him a draft boost. While many interior linemen have experience at both spots, few have excelled the way Elflein did.
Weaknesses: Elflein is not exactly a missile off the line (his 40-yard dash, three-cone and shuttle times at the combine all were average, even among centers). There still are times where he’d be wise to slow down a bit as he releases upfield on run plays. Too often, he fails to finish those second-level blocks because a defender simply sidesteps his charge. Dialing down the aggressiveness a bit might allow him to connect on more of those attempts.
The opposite problem shows up, on occasion, when Elflein stays at the line: He has to be quicker. Defenders that beat him for QB pressures usually did so with speed, and he struggled when he had to pull from the center spot to pick up a DE or OLB—Clemson had defenders come free off the edge a couple of times against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl because of this. His footwork as a center still is proficient enough to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme, but his NFL offense will have to be aware of his early limitations.
NFL player comparison: Max Unger
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 39: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri
What you need to know: The 6' 2", 256-pounder is the latest in an ever-growing line of Mizzou pass rushers—names like Kony Ealy, Aldon Smith, Shane Ray and Justin Smith came before Harris. As it stands, Harris ranks tied for seventh all-time on the school’s career sacks list with 18.0 career sacks, and he likely would have leapfrogged all but ex-Tiger Brian Smith in that category had he returned for his senior season. His 9.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss last season were good enough to land Harris All-SEC second-team honors, along with Myles Garrett and Carl Lawson. Of those nine sacks, 7.5 came in three games (Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina). Harris had 18.5 tackles for loss in 2015, behind only Garrett (20.0) in the conference.
Strengths: Harris is as aggressive as you’ll see a pass rusher be when it comes to timing the snap. He has an incredible knack for getting a jump, although it is fair to wonder if he can keep it up against NFL quarterbacks—be prepared for offsides flags. When he does get that first step, Harris is extremely hard to corral because of his speed and bend.
Harris’s spin move—already killer when he times it well—has a chance to be truly special. Better yet, it’s not just a one-note spin—he can 360 toward his inside shoulder when working the edge, but he also can work inside-out. One example of the latter: Against Vanderbilt this year, Harris stunted toward the A-gap, spun back between the guard and center and forced an incompletion.
The motor is a plus for Harris, too. He cranks it up at the snap and continues to pursue plays, regardless of how far away the action rolls. Many of his pressures and tackles came on extended action.
The combine was a mixed bag for Harris (more on that in the "Weaknesses" section), but he was brilliant in linebacker coverage drills. He covers a lot of ground with his stride, and he has natural movements dropping and turning. Harris showed a decent baseline when asked to drop at Missouri.
Weaknesses: Let’s get right into that combine showing. Drills? Good. Testing? Ehhhh. Per MockDraftables, which tracks combine data dating back to 1999, Harris ranked in the 54th percentile with his 40 time (4.82) but was below the 50% line in everything else among edge defenders. His height/weight/arm length combo (6' 2", 256 pounds, 32 3/8") definitely profiles more like a linebacker than a DE.
No matter his positional designation, Harris will have to improve against the run if he’s going to be a three-down player. If his rapidity doesn’t provide him an advantage off the snap, offensive tackles can overwhelm him—teams will not mind running right at him if he doesn’t play with more strength. He does not shed a lot of blocks at initial contact.
The 2016 season served almost as a "what to avoid" tutorial for Harris. Missouri dialed back his freedom to fly around, but he’s not really built to plug gaps and set up his teammates for tackles. In that regard, he could be scheme-limited as an NFL prospect.
NFL player comparison: Jerry Hughes
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 38: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
What you need to know: Bolles was a National Junior College All-America in 2015 at Snow College (Utah), before transferring to Utah for his final collegiate season season. That barely scratches the surface of his story, though. He was suspended as a high schooler, then wound up living with his lacrosse coach before embarking on a two-year Latter-day Saints mission. Eventually, he returned to football, playing two years at Snow, then one with the Utes. As a result of that long and winding road, Bolles will be a 25-year-old rookie once he reaches the NFL. Bolles started all 13 games at left tackle for Utah last season, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
Strengths: Bolles moves like a tight end playing offensive tackle—his 40-yard dash, short-shuttle and three-cone times all were at or near the top of the combine's O-line group. It's easy athleticism that works in all situations, as well, because Bolles displays just as much comfort exploding to the second level as he does attacking laterally. On pass plays, he uses quick steps to get into his protection, then slides to mirror the rushing defender.
He seems to walk the tightrope between aggression and penalty-filled play, which comes with both pros and cons. On the plus side, he wants to punish his opponents. He'll drive them to the ground when he has the chance, and he'll scrap after the whistle. When he doesn't have a one-on-one assignment on a play, Bolles goes hunting—if a teammate has someone on the ropes, Bolles loves to deliver that final blow.
Bolles could be a nasty NFL tackle, with the footwork required to drop into a zone-heavy offense.
Weaknesses: Bolles chalks up the blocking “W” on most snaps, but when he doesn’t he usually winds up either a) on the ground, or b) turned 180° and locked on to an opponent while facing his own backfield. The issue with the first outcome arises when he lowers his head and lunges, which tends to be on those second-level blocks.
He is not going to dominate many (any?) NFL edge defenders with his strength. Bolles can drive defenders back on run plays, and he does finish his down blocks, but those aforementioned pancakes come more from persistence than power. If he winds up on a team that wants to emphasize a man-blocking scheme, the question will be if Bolles can clear enough space to be a force there.
His background, and his age, cannot and will not be overlooked by NFL teams. Even if Bolles has matured beyond his troubled high-school days, he is almost too old to be considered a “prospect” at this point. To wit: Rams lineman Greg Robinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, is several months younger than Bolles. Despite having just one year of FBS experience to his credit, Bolles has to be ready to play early.
Player comp: David Bakhtiari
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 37: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
First thing's first: His given name is Vidaunte, but his mother and grandmother nicknamed him "Taco" as a baby and it stuck. His Michigan career was kind of a slow burn—he had a combined 9.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss over his first three seasons (two under Brady Hoke, one under Jim Harbaugh), then blew up for 10.0 sacks for loss and 13.5 tackles in 2016. He finished his career hot, notching 5.5 sacks over the Wolverines' final four games, including 2.5 in a signature performance at Ohio State. His numbers for the year likely would have been even better had he not missed two September games to an ankle injury. To cap it off, Charlton was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honoree last season.
Strengths: The team that drafts Charlton will do so because of what it looks like he can become, not necessarily what he is already. There just are not a lot of athletic 6' 6", 277-lb. edge rushers out there, let alone those with the level of production Charlton had down the stretch.
The improvement Charlton showed just from the start of the 2016 season to the end is reason enough for optimism. He improved his hand usage, became more potent converting his speed to power and at least hinted at a better understanding of how to diagnose run plays headed his direction.
Charlton was a versatile piece up front for the Wolverines. He flipped from left end to right end, and back, without any issues. He also pushed inside for a 1-tech alignment and even stood up as a blitzing "linebacker" up the middle. But the wider, the better if he's going to be a pure pass rusher at the next level—he's explosive out of a two-point stance and his game is predicated mostly on turning the corner against OTs. If his speed doesn't clear him outside, he can work a spin move back inside, although he uses it a little haphazardly right now.
The motor doesn't stop. If the play is alive, Charlton's on the move.
Weaknesses: He profiles like a 4–3 defensive end—he spent the majority of his time at Michigan as a hand-in-the-dirt defender—but he'll have to show he can be more consistent setting an edge vs. the run.
He also doesn't have much experience dropping in coverage, nor did he test all that well athletically at the combine, so a 3–4 OLB move would take some work. (His 40 time of 4.92 seconds was particularly surprising.) And he doesn't necessarily have the strength, without bulking up, to be a 3–4 DE—playing there would limit his penetration some, too.
While Charlton did become more of a factor vs. the run as the 2016 season progressed, he often was victimized by misdirection. His desire to go zero-to-60 flying toward the action made him a target for cutbacks and read options.
He'll need to get quicker off the snap, too. Charlton may not always have been the last Michigan lineman to react, but he rarely was the first.
Player comp: Whitney Mercilus
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 36: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
What you need to know: One spot in front of Taco Charlton on our countdown lands a QB nicknamed “Mr. Biscuit”. At least, that's what North Carolina says is Trubisky’s nickname. He can call himself whatever he wants if he proves to be a franchise quarterback. Trubisky saw action in a combined 10 games during the 2014 and ’15 seasons, but he did not make his first start until Sept. 3 of last year, as a redshirt junior. After a sluggish opener against Georgia, he ripped off 13 TDs and zero INTs over his next four games, a run capped off by a win at Florida State. For the 2016 season Trubisky threw for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was named third-team All-ACC by the league’s coaches and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Strengths: What stands out about Trubisky, above all else, is his feel for the pocket. He manipulates the pocket with controlled footwork, sliding left or right to find a throwing lane. Defenses have to account for his scrambling ability, but he is patient looking for a pass against pressure. He was sacked 20 times during the 2016 season—a number that would have been much higher had Trubisky not dodged so much trouble.
The athleticism is a plus, too. North Carolina drew up designed runs (or read options) for him, and he doesn’t dawdle when he does decide to scramble. He picks up what he can moving north-south.
“Most people think I’ll just sit in the pocket the whole time, but I can create some plays with my feet,” Trubisky said at the combine. “I’m obviously a throw-first guy, but I think that’s one of my assets that teams really like and when you watch the film you’ll be able to see that.”
Trubisky ranked sixth in the nation last season with a 68% completion percentage. While he can thank the Tar Heels’ spread offense for the high success rate, it was a timing-based attack that required Trubisky to be on his marks. He’s quick getting the ball out and can squeeze passes into tight windows.
There’s a lot to work with here.
Weaknesses: The lack of experience is the easiest target. Trubisky started 13 games and attempted 446 passes last season, but he was a backup prior to that—he had 78 and 47 pass attempts in 2014 and ’15, respectively. NFL.com also had him taking 98% of his snaps from shotgun, so even though he displayed excellent movement in the pocket he faces a challenge if his next team wants him under center.
Also on the to-do list: establishing more consistency in his mechanics. There are a handful of instances per game where Trubisky missed high because he stayed planted on his back foot, rather than stepping into the pass. He doesn’t need to be in perfect position on all of his throws—he’s dangerous winging it on the move, for instance—but he also can’t continue to fly open. His high completion percentage is better than that come-and-go delivery might hint.
There will be decision-making issues that can only be fixed by playing. In North Carolina’s bowl game, Stanford picked Trubisky off twice, both on bad reads. He’s going to need time to develop into an NFL starter, mentally more so than physically.
NFL player comparison: Ryan Tannehill
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 35: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
What you need to know: Ramczyk’s journey to the draft has not been as rocky as fellow OT prospect Garett Bolles, but he didn’t exactly follow a typical path himself. He took a year off from football after high school and spent a semester each at Madison Area Technical College and Mid-State Technical College (Wisc.). From there, Ramczyk returned to the gridiron at D-III Wisconsin Stevens-Point, then transferred to Wisconsin two seasons later. After NCAA transfer rules forced him to sit out 2015, Ramczyk finally made his FBS debut last fall. He wasted no time making his presence felt, starting all 14 games for the Badgers and landing on the All-America first-team, alongside Alabama’s Cam Robinson.
Strengths: There is a certain tranquility to watching Ramczyk work. He never panics, even when a defender manages to gain a step on him; he never lets the play speed up his own process. Everything Ramczyk does on a block happens in orderly fashion.
That’s not to say that he is incapable of overpowering defenders—he does that on angle blocks down toward the center and when he drives edge-setters wide to clear room in that B-gap (between the guard and tackle). But Ramczyk’s most effective moments often occurred when he let the action come to him.
As a pass protector, that meant keeping his footwork clean and patient when dealing with speed off the edge. He maintained that composure when faced with stunts, as well, seamlessly handing off his initial block inside to pick up any DT trying to loop around him. In Wisconsin’s run game, Ramczyk bounded from the first to second levels with ease.
He has a strong initial punch on those run plays. Edge defenders have to take advantage when they catch Ramczyk leaning, because it doesn’t happen often.
Weaknesses: He required hip surgery after Wisconsin’s season and was unable to participate in drills at the combine. Best-case scenario, he is 100% ready sometime this summer, but even that timetable would mean absences during early mini-camps.
“[It’s the] kind of an injury where it’s about how you’re feeling, so five months [of recovery] is typical,” Ramczyk said at the combine. “I should absolutely be clear by training camp. Hopefully OTAs, but I’m not positive yet.”
Ramczyk can handle speed or power rushers, but he has to improve against counter moves. Michigan’s Taco Charlton, another member of our Top 40, whirled around him multiple times with a quick spin move during the Wolverines’ October win in Ann Arbor. Ramczyk also will lose a hand fight if he doesn’t land the first blow.
A team desiring a real road-grader of a tackle might look elsewhere. Ramczyk is more athletic and fluid than an OT that drops the hammer on every down.
NFL player comparison: Zach Strief
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 34: Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan
What you need to know: Wormley was the state of Ohio’s co-Defensive Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2011, the same season that Mitch Trubisky was Ohio’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year. (Ex-Missouri and Eastern Kentucky QB Maty Mauk was named Mr. Ohio, as the state’s top player.) Wormley was expected to contribute early at Michigan, but he tore his ACL prior to his freshman year and wound up taking a redshirt. He eventually made his way back, starting 30 games total from 2014–16. Wormley finished the 2015 campaign with 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, then added another 7.5 and 5.5, respectively, as a senior. Of his 5.5 sacks last season, Wormley had at least one each against Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio State.
Strengths: Step one in assessing Wormley’s potential NFL value is to stop thinking of him as a "defensive end," at least so far as that designation brings to mind players like Myles Garrett or Wormley’s former teammate, Taco Charlton—quick-twitch athletes that fly around the edge to pressure the QB.
Wormley (6' 5", 298 pounds) played the vast majority of his Michigan snaps at defensive end and he could land there in the NFL. But he does more damage between the tackles than he does encircling the pocket. He is a DE-DT hybrid, with an emphasis on the DT skill set.
Wormley wreaked havoc most often for the Wolverines when he had a clear shot at a guard or center. When Michigan slanted him inside, he frequently rocked interior O-linemen back on their heels and collapsed them into the pocket. On the occasions when he lined up as a 1- or 3-tech, his quickness/power combination allowed him to occupy multiple blockers ... or to split them to make a play.
“I’ve heard a lot of different things—4–3 defenses can see me as an end or a 3-tech tackle, and 3–4 defenses see me as a left end,” Wormley said at the combine, “so there’s a lot of versatility I think within myself, and that’s what a lot of teams see as well.”
At minimum, in part because of his bulked-up frame, Wormley could help any defense set an edge vs. the run. He rarely gets driven back off the line at the snap, and he keeps his hands up and active in an effort to lose blockers.
Weaknesses: He is not, and likely never will be, an elite pass rusher in the traditional sense. Wormley can turn the corner and get after QBs—he dropped Penn State’s Trace McSorley for a sack bending the edge from McSorley’s blindside, for instance. However, he’s not a DE that’s going to blow by tackles on a consistent basis.
Because of that, among the most important points of his development will be building out his repertoire. Wormley is a speed-to-power dynamo at the moment, but his successful counter-moves are lacking if he’s stood up. How well he shows he can penetrate at the NFL level from an interior alignment will dictate whether he is a productive, versatile three-down defender or a physical run-stuffer who comes off the field in sub packages.
NFL player comparison: Stephon Tuitt
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 33: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA
What you need to know: After a 2013 season spent at Contra Costa College (Calif.), McKinley drew interest from a long list of prestigious programs—Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC. He chose UCLA, where he developed into an All-Pac-12 performer. This past season, McKinley finished second in the conference in tackles for loss (18.0) and third in sacks (10.0). McKinley, an Oakland native, notched three multi-sack performances, highlighted by a 3.0-sack showing against Utah last October. He also forced two of his six career fumbles in that Utah game and blocked a punt in 2015 against UNLV. Whichever team drafts him will have to wait on his on-field arrival: McKinley required shoulder surgery (torn labrum, fractured glenoid) after the combine.
Strengths: So much of McKinley’s production comes off not his initial surge but his second and even third efforts. There are pros and cons to that (we’ll get into the cons shortly). The upside is high-energy defense for 60 minutes, and that effort level alone poses problems for opposing offenses. Want to run a slow-developing play McKinley’s direction? Good luck holding that block. Quarterback stuck in the pocket? McKinley eventually will get there.
“I’m young and I feel like I got a motor that’s probably the best in the class right now,” McKinley said. “I’m hungry. I’ve got a lot to improve on, technique-wise. But once I improve on my technique, with my motor and my hunger of the game, I feel I’ll be unstoppable.”
McKinley ran a 4.59-second 40 at the combine, so he does have the speed to blow by offensive tackles. When that doesn’t work, his most effective method of breaking free is a spin move back inside. The rest comes from typical hand fighting up front.
He rarely runs himself out of position, either, hence his ability to swing back and pick up late tackles or sacks. McKinley displays a solid understanding of what he’s seeing, and he repeatedly snuffed out misdirection plays. The 61 tackles he delivered in 2016 are a testament to his active work against the run.
McKinley can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt. UCLA even moved him off the ball at times to employ him as an A-gap blitzer—his burst came in handy there.
Weaknesses: As McKinley himself admitted in that above quote, he is very much a work in progress as a pass rusher. He makes a ton of effort plays, but those plays are there to be had because his initial probing tends to come up empty. Offensive tackles can get their hands into his body and hold him in neutral, at least for awhile.
His speed does allow McKinley to turn the corner, on occasion, but he doesn’t have much in the way of a rip or swim move if he meets resistance and (so far) has not been a speed-to-power force. Other edge rushers in this class are more nimble at bending the corner, too.
Aside from his 40 time, he tested rather poorly in agility drills at the combine. That plus his relative lack of experience dropping in coverage could add obstacles in the way of a full-time 3–4 OLB role.
NFL player comparison: Willie Young (but faster)
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 32: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
What you need to know: Kizer’s first meaningful game action came on Sept. 12, 2015, when he replaced an injured Malik Zaire and rallied Notre Dame past Virginia. He would finish that season 8–3 as a starter, his only losses coming at Clemson, at Stanford and against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Kizer’s 2016 stat line (2,880 yards passing, 21 TDs, 10 INTs and 525 yards rushing) was quite comparable to his ’15 numbers (2,925 yards passing, 26 TDs, nine INTs, 472 yards rushing as a junior), but his fortunes (and Notre Dame’s) took a turn last season to the point that he was benched during a loss to Stanford. Kizer still finished his Notre Dame career as one of the most prolific passers in program history.
Strengths: When it all clicks for Kizer ... hoo boy. He is a prototypical NFL quarterback prospect (6' 4", 233 pounds) with quick, active feet, the athleticism to hurt defenses on the ground and the arm to zip the ball into tight windows.
As Notre Dame’s QB, he really challenged defenses in the window between the second and third levels—some of his best throws, consistently, were up the seam into that gap. He can get it deep and outside the numbers, too, with enough touch to drop those passes into a bucket.
His player comp here, to Big Ben, mainly has to do with his size and passing acumen. Like the Steelers’ QB, Kizer can look over the top of defenses and freeze safeties with a lethal pump fake before coming back to an open receiver. He keeps his feet moving, too, both inside the pocket and out of it, so that he can throw on the run.
Kizer appears to be more of a natural athlete than Roethlisberger, although Big Ben at 35 has less giddy-up today than his rookie self of 2004—Roethlisberger ran a 4.76 40-yard dash at his Pro Day; Kizer was at 4.83 at the combine. Still, Kizer is more of what is considered a dual-threat quarterback. The Irish used him as such, giving him ample read-option opportunities on top of his scramble attempts.
Weaknesses: Is this a minor renovation project or a total teardown? The Kizer of 2015 and early ’16 looked like he might be the best QB of this draft class. However, it seemed as the Irish’s season spiraled downward last fall, so too did Kizer’s confidence. He was hesitant, gun shy on passes he had completed in the past. As a result, he vacillated between being too quick to bail on the pocket and too hesitant when he stayed put.
Take out his 9-of-26 performance in a monsoon at NC State and Kizer finished with a 60.5% completion rate last season, but that number could have been much higher. He left a lot of yardage on the field with errant throws—his timing was a split-second off on several throws per game.
“It’s more with a guy my size, my arm talent, my understanding of football, why do you go 4–8?” said Kizer at the combine of the main question teams were asking him. “I’ve answered that question as truthfully as I possibly can, and ... I didn’t make plays. Again, the ball’s in your hands as a quarterback every play. If you’re going to go win games in the fourth quarter, then you’ve got to be the guy making the plays.”
The mystery is whether he can regain his assertiveness. If so, he could turn out to be the 2017 class’s best QB. The team that drafts him will be taking a leap of faith.
NFL player comparison: Ben Roethlisberger
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 31: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
With 13 starts under his belt, Conley entered 2016 as a veteran member of Ohio State’s young secondary. He stayed in the starting lineup the entire year, finishing with eight pass break-ups and four picks, including an interception of Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the College Football Playoff semifinals, on his second snap of the Fiesta Bowl. Conley also had a pair of picks during his redshirt sophomore season in ’15. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches this past year. Conley initially committed to play at Michigan, then changed his mind and signed with Ohio State after the Buckeyes hired Urban Meyer.
Strengths: Conley ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a blazing fast 6.68 three-cone at the combine, and that quickness shows up in his coverage. He stays right in receivers’ hip pockets down the field, with enough speed to turn and run up the sideline.
Because of how adept he is at finding the football, Conley can play in a variety of schemes or alignments. His interception of Watson came when he was lined up in the slot, against likely first-round pick Mike Williams. He caught a little bit of a break when Williams slipped making a cut on an out route, but Conley was all over that route regardless. Conley also is not afraid to bail off his initial assignment to make a play behind him—a plus for zone-heavy teams.
Conley can plant and fire downhill, which (with a little better tackling) would make him even more valuable in off coverage. And it should allow him to be a sneaky good blitzer, if his NFL team wants to turn him loose on occasion. He did not have a sack this past season, but he should have had one of Watson in the title game—he exploded untouched through a gap up front, only to bounce off Watson in the pocket.
Weaknesses: The missed sack against Watson highlighted perhaps the most pressing issue for Conley: He needs to be even more physical. He has the footwork to mirror receivers off the line, so he doesn’t necessarily have to jam them, but it’s an approach he could put to use more than he does. His lack of a physical presence, though, is more of an issue against the run and on screens his direction. To wit: Clemson’s 180-pound receiver Ray-Ray McCloud buried Conley with a block on the edge. Teams appeared to target him at times, rather than go at Marshon Lattimore.
Conley is outstanding working outside the numbers. He’s not as crisp when teams challenge him toward the middle of the field, in part because he does tend to allow those free releases.
NFL player comparison: Desmond Trufant
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 30: Tre'Davious White, DB, LSU
White will enter the draft with a level of playing experience rarely seen from coveted DB prospects. He started 47 games for LSU, spread over his four seasons there, including 11 as a true freshman. White finished his career with 167 tackles and six interceptions, as well as 34 pass break-ups—a career-high 14 of those came during the 2016 season. He was named first-team All-SEC last season and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back. (USC’s Adoree Jackson took home the honor.) On top of his defensive duties, White averaged 10.0 yards per punt return on 69 attempts during his college career. He scored a punt-return TD in each of his final three seasons.
Strengths: The aforementioned extensive experience no doubt plays a part here, but White already has the game of an NFL man-coverage corner. He’s aggressive and handsy to the point that he almost dares officials to flag him for pass interference—and they rarely do.
White is not just a DB that drives receivers to the boundary, either. He can flip his hips and stay with those deep routes, but he also has the speed to hang with guys cutting across the middle of the field. Because of those abilities, he could see a heavy dose of slot time as a rookie.
“A lot of teams like my versatility,” White said at the combine. I was fortunate enough to have a great coach, Corey Raymond at LSU. He let us know right off the bat we weren’t going to be a guy who plays just one position. You’ve got to know all three positions in the defensive backfield. I thank him for that.”
He’s a long-and-lean cornerback (5' 11", 192 lbs., 32 1/8" arm length), who thrives on athleticism and timing. When the ball is in the air near him, he’s going to attempt a play on it, even if that means running through a receiver. His 32" combine vertical jump was far from eye-popping, but at LSU he went up and made myriad plays in the air.
Weaknesses: As was the case with No. 31 on our top 40, Ohio State’s Gareon Conley, there are concerns if White can be physical enough as an NFL DB. White does use his hands in attempts to reroute receivers and he gets after the ball, but bigger-bodied playmakers might be able to knock him around some. He likely won’t be a huge help against the run.
There also is the matter of consistency. White opted to return to LSU for the 2016 season rather than enter the draft, which turned out to be a great call as he pushes into Round 1. But part of why that decision made sense is that White had far less of an impact in 2015 than was expected. He did miss a late-October game vs. Western Kentucky with a knee injury, so it’s possible that issue lingered.
Player comp: Casey Hayward
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 29: David Njoku, TE, Miami
After redshirting for his first season in Miami, 2014, Njoku averaged 17.2 yards per reception during the 2015 campaign—highest among all ACC tight ends with at least 20 catches. He posted a 16.2 yards-per-catch clip last season, while reeling in 43 grabs and scoring eight times. Seven of those eight scores came over the back half of Miami’s season, including one in the Russell Athletic Bowl vs. West Virginia.
In high school, the Cedar Grove, N.J., native was a national champion in the high jump, taking the title at the 2014 New Balance Nationals Outdoors with a mark of 2.11 meters. He was recruited as a wide receiver, then bulked up and moved to tight end during his redshirt year.
Strengths: Ever wondered what it would look like if Cam Newton played tight end? Well ...
According to MockDraftable.com, which tracks players’ measurements and testing numbers, one of the closest skill-position comparisons to Njoku from a physical perspective is Newton, a 2011 draft pick. Njoku (6' 4", 246 lbs.) ran a 4.64-second 40 at the combine, with a 37" vertical, 133" broad jump and a 6.97-second three-cone time. The Miami product is a freak.
“I think wherever I go, I can definitely bring speed,” Njoku said. “I’m willing to block anywhere, attached or detached. Speed. And a lot of fun.”
Njoku shifted from an inline role to the slot for Miami. He also can (and did) split out wide, further complicating alignment headaches for opposing defenses. No matter where he starts out a play, he’s a threat to get downfield—he has the speed simply to run past linebackers or even safeties, along with the size to go up over the top for contested catches.
At times, though, he really does profile more like a slot receiver than a tight end. That is particularly true when he has the ball in his hands. Miami utilized him on bubble screens from the slot, and he had an eye-popping TD vs. Pittsburgh in which he slipped off a block to the flat, outran the safety’s angle and then leaped over a DB into the end zone. Even if his route-running takes time to develop, his next team should be able to pick up chunks of yardage by dialing up those quick passes.
Weaknesses: He tried hard as a blocker, which is the nice way of saying that he’s not a very good blocker. Njoku is more of an in-the-way presence than anyone Miami could trust to make real headway. Not that tight ends should be left alone with edge rushers that much anyway, but the Hurricanes usually had to make sure they had help for Njoku in those situations. He could create an initial stalemate as a run blocker, but that was about all—any counter move or extra push from the man he was blocking made things difficult for Njoku.
There is room to develop there, for sure—remember, he weighed 220 and played a different position as of 2014. But he’ll have to be paired with a blocking TE early on, if he’s going to play.
As a receiving threat he will have to a) limit his drops (eight of them last season), and b) become more nuanced in his routes. Sprinting through the second and third levels won’t work as well at the NFL level as it did for him in college. Again, there is a nice starting point in this regard, as Njoku has shown that he can plant and break off a route, but he is going to need time.
NFL player comparison: Antonio Gates
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 28: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
What you need to know: After a redshirt season in 2012, Lamp played—and started—in all but two games for Western Kentucky over the next four years. His streak of 42 consecutive starts came to an end this past season, when he missed back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and Houston Baptist, but he would return to the lineup for the final nine games of the year. He briefly played guard as a redshirt freshman, before locking down the left tackle spot. Lamp was named First-Team All-Conference USA in both 2015 and ’16, but his Senior Bowl came to an end early after he suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first day of practice.
Strengths: The combine is not a be-all, end-all tool in evaluation, but it does help paint a picture of a prospect, especially in terms of measuring athleticism. Lamp’s numbers: 5.00-second 40-yard dash (fourth among all offensive linemen), 34 bench reps (second), 111-inch broad jump (tied for third), 7.55-second three-cone drill (fifth).
Simply, Lamp is one of the best athletes in this lineman class.
His talents were put on display at Western Kentucky, where he was often asked to block on the move. Lamp is quick enough to fire out as a lead blocker on screens, and he fires off the line with the urgency needed to lay down second-level cover. He’s an effective cut blocker, too, which is another tool he can put to work dropping linebackers on run plays. The rules on ineligible linemen downfield are much more lax in college football than in the NFL, and the Hilltoppers took full advantage of that leeway to funnel Lamp into space.
Lamp proved very difficult to beat around the edge, even by the best of the pass rushers he saw this season, like Alabama’s gaggle of defenders. He drops and shuffles with the same speed he displays moving laterally, so it takes serious effort to fly wide around him. The mental acumen also appears to be there—Lamp will peel off an initial block to help pick up a blitzer or a stunting lineman, if need be.
He scored on a trick play during Western Kentucky’s bowl win over Memphis, but without prior knowledge that he was a lineman running with the ball, it would have been easy to mistake him for a tight end.
Weaknesses: Lamp’s arm length has been a focal point during the evaluation period. He checked in at the combine at 32 1/4 inches, up from what seemed to be flawed Senior Bowl measurements but still below the ideal number for an NFL tackle. Cam Robinson, for example, has 35 1/2" arms; Garrett Bolles is at 34".
“I think some teams look at the number more than others,” Lamp said. “There are teams that told me I’d play tackle. There are teams that told me I’d play guard. There’s teams that told me I’d play just center because of my arms. Some teams believe more in ability than just numbers. It all depends on the team.”
The theoretical versatility helps boost Lamp’s stock, but he spent the past three and a half years or so at the left tackle spot. He has no experience playing center.
He does allow defenders to beat him off his inside shoulder, at times—playing more squared up at guard might help mitigate that minor issue. Lamp will need to translate more of that bench press–tested strength to his game, though, if he’s going to be working along the interior. He is an effective run blocker because of how well he moves, but he rarely overwhelms defenders and drives them to the turf.
NFL player comparison: Joe Thuney
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 27: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
What you need to know: Engram finished out his Ole Miss career by nabbing a First-Team All-America spot, thanks to his impressive 65 catches, 926 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016—he found the end zone against the likes of Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. His career totals of 162 receptions and 2,320 receiving yards blew away the Rebels’ previous program records at the tight end position. His career-best performance, yardage-wise, came back in 2014, when he hung 178 yards on Mississippi State. He needed just five receptions to do so, too—a 35.2 yards-per-catch clip. For his career, Engram averaged 14.3 yards per reception.
Strengths: Much the way DE/OLB or S/CB hybrids have helped blur the lines of traditional football positions on defense, players like Engram are making it happen on offense. He may be more slot receiver than tight end, even though the latter is—for the time being—his official position.
No tight end topped Engram’s 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. And just four wide receivers bested that numbers: John Ross, Curtis Samuel (who walks the line between WR and RB), Josh Malone and KD Cannon, all of whom come with the reputation for being explosive, game-breaking players.
Engram’s speed and explosiveness are hard to defend, regardless of where he lines up or whether a linebacker, safety or even cornerback draws the assignment.
“This [tight-end] class is so deep. All these guys bring a lot to the table,” Engram said. “But for myself, just being able to do anything—be split out, flexed out, get down field in the vertical game, and then have the tenacity to get in and get physical as well. I definitely see myself as a total package, and definitely a threat down field in the vertical passing game.”
As he said, he can be played in just about any spot. Ole Miss most often bumped him out into the slot, but he did see reps inline, wide and even motioning out of the backfield. For a lesser player, that movement might go down as a bit of a gimmick. Engram, though, shows enough development as a route runner to be dangerous from wherever he’s stationed. He will test defenses downfield, but he also has the wherewithal to find soft spots underneath and provide a target for his QB.
Engram wastes little time in his breaks, especially when he turns toward the boundary. He whips his hips and his head around so he is available as early as possible. After the catch, he then can take off.
Weaknesses: Most of the reasons Engram profiles more as a receiver are positives. The glaring negative is that he doesn’t block like a tight end, at least not to the point where an NFL team would want to lean on him in the run game. He has the athleticism and willingness to at least be a serviceable blocker, but he probably has to be used more as an H-back than a tight end.
There are the typical issues under this heading, for a soon-to-be rookie: Engram has to continue to refine his routes and will need to be more aggressive against physical DBs. Almost all of the challenge projecting him to the next level, though, comes in figuring out exactly where his NFL team will play him.
NFL player comparison: Jordan Reed
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 26: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
What you need to know: How wild were Texas Tech’s games last season? On four separate occasions Mahomes threw for 500 or more yards ... and the Red Raiders were 1–3 in those games. That included an insane 66–59 loss to Oklahoma, in which Mahomes set the single-game FBS yardage record, with 819 (734 yards and five TDs on 52-of-88 passing; 85 yards rushing and two more TDs).
Mahomes finished the 2016 season with 5,052 passing yards, an average of 421 yards per game. He also threw 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for another 12 scores. Mahomes accounted for 115 total touchdowns during his three-year Texas Tech career—99 of those trips to the end zone occurred in 2015 and ’16. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy last season as the nation’s top passing QB.
Strengths: The Mahomes experience is a bit like watching someone slice a banana with a playing card—you’re not entirely sure how it happened, but it looks cool as hell. The Texas Tech product was a human highlight reel at the college level, consistently churning out big plays both with his arm and his legs.
Despite his mobility (and 22 career rushing touchdowns), Mahomes works to keep his eyes downfield in search of a throwing lane. While he obviously can scramble, he seemingly prefers to do so only as a last resort or if a clear gap opens.
It helps that he can drive the ball to all areas of the field, mechanics be damned. Mahomes has the arm to flick a sidearm toss on the run 50-plus yards, just as naturally as he can stand in the pocket and zip a bullet to the far sideline. There is a downside to his so-called “gunslinger” mentality, but there also are not a lot of quarterbacks that can make the throws he can.
The things he can do while on the move open the playbook up quite a bit. Mahomes can pressure defenses with his dual-threat potential outside the pocket, and his desire to find the home-run play downfield makes it so cornerbacks and safeties cannot really commit to him taking off, for fear that he’ll throw over the top.
Mahomes displayed a better understanding for defenses than he may be given credit for within Texas Tech’s spread system. Even during his combine throwing session, he made it a point to look off the imaginary safety, before turning to find his target.
“I just show them my knowledge for the game, that’s the only way I can prove it wrong,” said Mahomes of the “system QB” label. “You look back at the system quarterback [history], a lot of guys didn’t work out. So for me, it’s just going to be about proving those guys wrong, going out there and really showing my knowledge of the game and just competing. It’ll all show up when you get to the field.”
Weaknesses: All that said, Mahomes does indeed face the steep learning curve that comes with a transition from Texas Tech’s system to the NFL. He will have to adjust to working under center, at least on occasion, while digesting reads and coverages.
There should be a limit to how much his next team wants to clean up his mechanics—pushing Mahomes to be too bland would take away his improvisational skills. However, Mahomes’s mechanics can be scattershot, which is why he will thread a needle one play and then fire an easy pass into the third row the next.
On top of that, Mahomes offers the decision-making that comes with the gunslinger label. In other words, he will turn nothing plays into huge gains, but he’ll also try to strong-arm passes into nonexistent windows. His 2016 interception total of 10 could have easily been higher.
NFL player comparison: Matthew Stafford
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 25: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
What you need to know: Brantley landed on the All-SEC second team this past season, thanks to his 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles. He played some of the best football of his Gators career down the stretch in 2016—three tackles for loss and a forced fumble at LSU on Nov. 19, two tackles for loss at Florida State the following week, and a sack during Florida’s dominant Outback Bowl win over Iowa.
After redshirting in 2013, Brantley kicked off his playing days with a bang, notching his lone career fumble recovery in the ’14 opener vs. Eastern Michigan. All told, across his three Florida seasons Brantley chalked up 20.5 tackles for loss.
Strengths: Save perhaps for a well-timed blitz or a fumbled snap, the quickest way for a defense to disrupt a play is for its tackle to blow by the interior O-line and get into the pocket. This is where Brantley (6' 2", 307 lbs.) excels. When he gets the jump early, it’s over—quick reaction, swim move between two defenders, finish. There were times during Brantley’s career, including on a first-and-goal against Tennessee this season, where he was making a tackle almost before the quarterback had time to hand off to his running back.
Making it even tougher for Brantley’s opponents is his ability to move up and down the line. He arguably was most effective—and could be headed toward an NFL future—as a three-tech, but he also played over the ball as a 0-/1-tech and kicked out to a 4-/5-tech alignment when Florida wanted a little extra beef up front.
His limited sack total (5.5 for his career) implies that Brantley is more of a two-down, run-stuffer. Nope. While he may not drop the quarterback all that often, his ability to split the gaps and penetrate make him quite useful on passing downs. He was a consistent presence in the pocket, even if he only had 2.5 sacks last season.
Brantley can pursue laterally, too, which benefits him on run plays. When he was pushed out to the 3- or 5-tech spots, he had the burst to attack the inside shoulder of the lineman blocking him, thus helping to box in RBs.
Weaknesses: For starters, crossing the line between a good player and a great one will start with finishing more of those plays in the backfield. Brantley was able to get after the QB, both by penetrating inside or looping wide, but he didn’t close out enough.
He’ll need to find a little more counter-punching, as well—if he didn’t get the first step on a blocker, he often wound up neutralized; double teams washed him out of plays, particularly on those when he was trying to angle inside toward the ball.
Two more issues to keep an eye on: penalties and endurance. In trying to time the snap, Brantley often found himself in the neutral zone early. And, per Pro Football Focus, his career high in snaps was 434, back in 2015. Can he thrive while playing more than 30–40 snaps per game?
Player comp: Nick Fairley
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 24: Budda Baker, S, Washington
What you need to know: Baker’s given name is Bishard, but he has gone by “Budda” since childhood. He joined LSU’s Jamal Adams on the AP All-America second team for 2016, although Sports Illustrated handed Baker a first-team nod. Baker also was first-team All-Pac-12, giving him back-to-back appearances on that roster. A starter from his true freshman season on, Baker has been in the lineup for 40 of a possible 41 games since 2014—he sat out a ’15 contest against Cal with an ankle injury. Baker led the Huskies with 71 tackles last season, including 9.5 for loss. His career totals: 199 tackles (13.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups. He was a track superstar in high school, winning the Washington state title in the 100 and 200 meters.
Strengths: On the first defensive snap of Washington’s playoff game against Alabama, Baker lined up in coverage over the slot, closed at the snap to take away a potential swing pass out of the backfield, then turned and dropped 20 yards to break up (and nearly intercept) a pass intended for O.J. Howard.
That, in a nutshell, is what Baker can offer. He is a rangy, instinctive defender who can operate pulled up close to the line but also has the speed to cover a ton of ground. His size (5' 9", 195 pounds) falls in the “weaknesses” category, but it didn’t stop Baker from being a dynamic playmaker at Washington.
“God made me this height and all I can say is watch the film,” Baker said. “We always talk about how the film will set you free, so no matter how tall you are, how big you are, if you watch the film everything will take care of itself.”
The near-INT of Alabama’s Jalen Hurts happened, in large part, because Baker reads plays—all plays, not just passes—like an NFL-ready safety. He noticed Hurts’s eyes on that snap and pulled off his initial assignment to fall back on Howard. The same smarts are on display when Baker plays the run, too. While he may overpursue on occasion, he rarely steps into the wrong gap while seeking out a tackle. Baker holds his responsibilities and finds the football.
His athleticism (4.45 40-yard dash, 6.76-second three-cone) also allowed the Huskies to employ him as a blitzer. Up the middle, his only real chance is to perfectly time those rushes, but he has the speed off the edge to cause significant headaches.
Baker’s tackling attempts are well-timed and efficient. He knows he can’t win by going high, so he does well on most occasions to get low and take out a ballcarrier’s feet.
Weaknesses: Even though Baker plays bigger than he stands, there is no avoiding the size conversation. If he is going to drop down to play in man coverage, it likely will have to be against smaller slot receivers—tight ends and more physical slot threats will make life difficult for him. Baker has the speed to work around blocks, but the same lack of bulk comes through when he cannot create those free lanes to the ball.
His tackling doesn’t qualify as a huge issue because of how many plays he does finish, but backs that see him coming downhill can reroute and catch him leaning.
NFL player comparison: Tyrann Mathieu
2017 NFL draft prospect countdown, No. 23: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Robinson enrolled at Alabama in January 2014, earned the starting left tackle job by the time the Crimson Tide kicked off the following season and never relinquished it—a span of 43 games, including three SEC championships and five playoff appearances. Robinson was a first-team All-SEC member each of the past two years, and he nabbed a first-team All-America spot as a junior.
In addition, Robinson was the 2016 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s top interior lineman (Ohio State’s Pat Elflein and Washington State’s Cody O’Connell were the other finalists.) Alabama credited him with a combined 83 “knockdown” blocks in 2015–16.
Strengths: Well, strength, for one. Robinson has those coveted “mauler” tendencies in the run game—he can fire off the line of scrimmage, work his hands under an opponent’s shoulder pads and drive that defender into the next zip code. He is not as fluid an athlete as, say, Garett Bolles or Ryan Ramczyk, but he has displayed ample athleticism to pull or rumble through a combo block on the second level.
Robinson has the size (6' 6", 322 lbs.) and length (35 1/2" arms) to project as a franchise left tackle. He covers a ton of ground with his initial kick step, then uses his frame to engulf edge rushers. On a lot of plays Alabama would have its tackle execute hinge blocks, where they’d turn 90 degrees from the line (their backs facing the QB), and Robinson was a brick wall in that set.
He is difficult to power through, in any circumstance. When he’s not moving forward with the initial punch, he can sit and absorb contact from oncoming rushers.
His consistency has to improve, but Robinson tended to deliver the most energy when facing elite competition, like Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett.
“If you’re going against a guy you know who’s a great player,” Robinson said, “as a natural competitor it brings out the best in anybody.”
Weaknesses: For as physical as Robinson can be at the point of attack, he doesn’t end many plays by burying his block. He’s more apt to move a defender from a lane than to plant him into the turf. Flashing a little extra nastiness would serve him well at the next level.
Robinson also finds himself on the ground too often, which is an issue of balance. He is quick enough, and possesses the requisite awareness, to seek out blocks beyond his initial contact, but he leans into those collisions—if he doesn’t strike a defender clean, he will go tumbling. Because his blocks are of the extended variety, as opposed to pancakes, defenders eventually can find a way to toss him off to get back into the play.
He needs to refine his pass-blocking technique, as well. His deep drop can leave him susceptible to inside moves, and his footwork becomes a little clunky when an edge rusher gains an early beat by timing the snap well.
A potential red flag: Robinson was arrested during the summer of 2016 on a marijuana charge and illegal possession of stolen firearms. The case was dropped shortly thereafter.
Player comp: Cordy Glenn