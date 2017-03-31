NFL

Report: Some teams concerned about Colin Kaepernick's vegan diet

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
Stanley Kay
Friday March 31st, 2017

Why Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent has been a subject of great debate this NFL off-season, with every day seemingly bringing a new excuse for Kaepernick's unemployment. 

The latest explanation, according to one report? He's a vegan

Kaepernick, of course, kneeled during the national anthem before games last season to protest racial injustice in America. The quarterback isn't the star he was when he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl a few years ago, but despite San Francisco finishing 2–14 last season, Kaepernick actually played OK and certainly seems at least worthy of a backup role. So what's going on?

NFL execs have repeatedly bashed Kaepernick's peaceful protest anonymously, so it seems likely that his protest is a big factor here. But teams continue to offer up alternative reasons for why Kaepernick isn't signed. The latest iteration in this genre, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, is Kaepernick's diet. 

ROSENBERG: Why is Colin Kaepernick still looking for a job?

Makes sense. That must be why the Cardinals signed Tyrann Mathieu to a five-year extension last year just months after he announced he was going vegan. Recently retired NFL running back Arian Foster is vegan. Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all-time, is "almost" vegan.

Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, two of the best tennis players of their generation, are vegan. (Djokovic eats "a little fish here and there.") Ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, who in 2015 ran 2,189 miles of the Appalachian Trail over a world record 46 days, eight hours and seven minutes, is also vegan. 

Vegans don't eat meat, so protein intake has to come from other sources, like grains, nuts and soy. But experts say that as long as athletes are getting enough protein in some form, there's nothing inherently wrong with a vegan diet. 

So again we ask: Why exactly is Colin Kaepernick unemployed?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters