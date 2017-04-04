NFL

Martellus Bennett helped Chicago public high school purchase championship rings

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
SI Wire
12 minutes ago

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, comedian Hannibal Buress and Fenwick High School donated money to help Morgan Park High School purchase championship rings after winning the Class 3A state basketball title last month, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Morgan Park announced last week that the school didn't have the money to purchase the rings and the Chicago Public Schools could not help.

A Fenwick parent donated an undisclosed amount and then Burress, a Chicago native, reached out. Bennett, a former member of the Chicago Bears, then offered to pay for all the rings. 

Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin let Bennett break the news to the team.

“I put him up on the big screen and let him tell the kids,” Irvin told the Sun-Times. “They knew who he was right away and got really excited. They were so happy, it was great to see their reaction. That is a blessing right there.”

Morgan Park defeated Fenwick with a fourth quarter comeback despite Fenwick leading by 11 points with less than six minutes remaining.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters