Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, comedian Hannibal Buress and Fenwick High School donated money to help Morgan Park High School purchase championship rings after winning the Class 3A state basketball title last month, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Morgan Park announced last week that the school didn't have the money to purchase the rings and the Chicago Public Schools could not help.

A Fenwick parent donated an undisclosed amount and then Burress, a Chicago native, reached out. Bennett, a former member of the Chicago Bears, then offered to pay for all the rings.

Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin let Bennett break the news to the team.

“I put him up on the big screen and let him tell the kids,” Irvin told the Sun-Times. “They knew who he was right away and got really excited. They were so happy, it was great to see their reaction. That is a blessing right there.”

WE DID IT THANKS TO YOU!!!!

The Players and Coaches are getting their 💍!!!! #empehi #GoMustangs #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/wU9AIqNn4F — MorganPark Athletics (@EMPEHIAthletics) April 4, 2017

Morgan Park defeated Fenwick with a fourth quarter comeback despite Fenwick leading by 11 points with less than six minutes remaining.