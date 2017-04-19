NFL

Father of Daniel de Abreu on Aaron Hernandez: 'I'm not happy about his death'

Ernesto Abreu, the father of Daniel de Abreu, was not pleased when he learned about Aaron Hernandez's death on Wednesday morning, according to The Boston Globe.

Last Friday, Hernandez was acquitted of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a July 16, 2012 shooting. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

“I’m not happy about his death," de Abreu said. "It’s actually a shame. Any loss of life is a shame. I believe in leaving things in God’s hands.”

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley around 3:05 a.m and was pronounced dead at UMass Leominster an hour later.

Massachusetts State Police will continue to investigate the suicide.

The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday afternoon and were aware of Hernandez's death but refused to comment on it.

