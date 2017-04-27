NFL

Buffalo Bills NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

an hour ago

The Bills are searching for a defensive upgrade under Sean McDermott and hoping Tyrod Taylor takes another step forward in 2017. Who will they draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Buffalo’s biggest draft need: Wide receiver. Whatever’s the opposite of an anticipation passer, that’s Tyrod Taylor, times 10. Because of this, new Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is limited in how he can intertwine his receivers’ routes. These, often called “route combinations,” are tied tightly to timing and coverage reads. Which means the Bills need receivers who can win in isolation. They have one—but only one—in Sammy Watkins. No one else can consistently win one-on-one. It wouldn’t be crazy for the Bills to go wideout with their first two picks.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selectionI initially penciled in Cam Robinson here and walked it back because the Bills already have Cordy Glenn on the left side and Howard’s blocking ability would help Jordan Mills on the right. Add in what Howard can do as a receiver, and he’s a great fit.

Here's the full list of picks the Bills hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 10 (No. 10 overall)

Round 2, Pick 12 (No. 44)

Round 3, Pick 11 (No. 75)

Round 5, Pick 12 (No. 156)

Round 5, Pick 19 (No. 163)

Round 5, Pick 28 (No. 171)

Round 6, Pick 11 (195)

