Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

44 minutes ago

The Chiefs capped another successful season with another disappointingly early playoff exit. How will they use their picks in the 2017 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Kansas City’s biggest draft need: Passing down linebacker. Practice caution when doubting Derrick Johnson. The 34-year-old veteran recovered nicely from an Achilles injury in 2014 and has only gotten better with age. That said… Johnson is a 34-year-old now coming off a second Achilles injury. (And this Achilles he tore in December. The one in 2014 he suffered in Week 1.) Johnson is integral because of his play recognition and swift, rangy movement in space. He allows the Chiefs to stay viable in run defense when they go to their lighter but preferred six-DB packages. Even if Johnson miraculously bounces back again, the Chiefs could afford to find competition for Ramik Wilson, who improved in pass D by playoff time but is not yet a true nickel ’backer.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State. Might DeShone Kizer pique the Chiefs’ interest at 27? Probably not as much as, say, Patrick Mahomes might. In any case, Cook sitting on the board at this spot would be hard to pass. The Chiefs do not have a back capable of changing defensive game plans. Cook can force those adjustments.​

Here's the full list of picks the Chiefs hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 27 (No. 27 overall)

Round 2, Pick 27 (No. 59)

Round 3, Pick 27 (No. 91)

Round 3, Pick 40 (No. 104)

Round 4, Pick 26 (No. 132)

Round 5, Pick 27 (No. 170)

Round 5, Pick 37 (No. 180)

Round 6, Pick 33 (No. 216)

Round 6, Pick 35 (No. 218)

Round 7, Pick 27 (No. 245)

